Molecular Formula definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Molecular Formula Represents the actual number of atoms of each element in a compound.

Empirical Formula Shows the simplest whole-number ratio of elements in a compound.

N Factor A multiplier used to convert an empirical formula to a molecular formula.

Subscripts Numbers in a chemical formula indicating the number of atoms of each element.

Glucose A compound with the empirical formula CH2O and molecular formula C6H12O6.

Octane A compound with the empirical formula C4H9 and molecular formula C8H18.

Salicylic Acid A compound where the empirical and molecular formulas are identical.

Molar Mass The mass of one mole of a substance, used to determine the n factor.

Compound A substance formed from two or more elements chemically bonded together.