Molecular Formula definitions Flashcards
Back
Molecular Formula definitions
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- Molecular FormulaRepresents the actual number of atoms of each element in a compound.
- Empirical FormulaShows the simplest whole-number ratio of elements in a compound.
- N FactorA multiplier used to convert an empirical formula to a molecular formula.
- SubscriptsNumbers in a chemical formula indicating the number of atoms of each element.
- GlucoseA compound with the empirical formula CH2O and molecular formula C6H12O6.
- OctaneA compound with the empirical formula C4H9 and molecular formula C8H18.
- Salicylic AcidA compound where the empirical and molecular formulas are identical.
- Molar MassThe mass of one mole of a substance, used to determine the n factor.
- CompoundA substance formed from two or more elements chemically bonded together.
- ElementsSubstances consisting of atoms with the same number of protons.