Molecular Formula definitions Flashcards

Molecular Formula definitions
  • Molecular Formula
    Represents the actual number of atoms of each element in a compound.
  • Empirical Formula
    Shows the simplest whole-number ratio of elements in a compound.
  • N Factor
    A multiplier used to convert an empirical formula to a molecular formula.
  • Subscripts
    Numbers in a chemical formula indicating the number of atoms of each element.
  • Glucose
    A compound with the empirical formula CH2O and molecular formula C6H12O6.
  • Octane
    A compound with the empirical formula C4H9 and molecular formula C8H18.
  • Salicylic Acid
    A compound where the empirical and molecular formulas are identical.
  • Molar Mass
    The mass of one mole of a substance, used to determine the n factor.
  • Compound
    A substance formed from two or more elements chemically bonded together.
  • Elements
    Substances consisting of atoms with the same number of protons.