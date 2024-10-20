Molecular Formula quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Molecular Formula quiz
1/10
  • What is the molecular formula of glucose?
    The molecular formula of glucose is C6H12O6.
  • How does the empirical formula differ from the molecular formula?
    The empirical formula represents the simplest whole-number ratio of elements, while the molecular formula shows the actual number of atoms in a compound.
  • What is the empirical formula of glucose?
    The empirical formula of glucose is CH2O.
  • What is the n factor for glucose when converting its empirical formula to its molecular formula?
    The n factor for glucose is 6.
  • Which of the following terms correctly applies to a molecule of CO2: empirical formula, molecular formula, or both?
    Both, because the empirical and molecular formulas for CO2 are the same.
  • What is the molecular formula of octane given its empirical formula C4H9?
    The molecular formula of octane is C8H18.
  • How do you determine the molecular formula if the n factor is unknown?
    You need to determine the compound's empirical formula and molar mass to calculate the n factor.
  • What is the n factor for salicylic acid if its empirical and molecular formulas are the same?
    The n factor for salicylic acid is 1.
  • What does the n factor represent in the context of molecular formulas?
    The n factor is a multiplier used to convert an empirical formula to a molecular formula.
  • What is the relationship between empirical and molecular formulas?
    The molecular formula is a multiple of the empirical formula, determined by the n factor.