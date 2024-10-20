Molecular Formula quiz Flashcards
What is the molecular formula of glucose?
The molecular formula of glucose is C6H12O6.How does the empirical formula differ from the molecular formula?
The empirical formula represents the simplest whole-number ratio of elements, while the molecular formula shows the actual number of atoms in a compound.What is the empirical formula of glucose?
The empirical formula of glucose is CH2O.What is the n factor for glucose when converting its empirical formula to its molecular formula?
The n factor for glucose is 6.Which of the following terms correctly applies to a molecule of CO2: empirical formula, molecular formula, or both?
Both, because the empirical and molecular formulas for CO2 are the same.What is the molecular formula of octane given its empirical formula C4H9?
The molecular formula of octane is C8H18.How do you determine the molecular formula if the n factor is unknown?
You need to determine the compound's empirical formula and molar mass to calculate the n factor.What is the n factor for salicylic acid if its empirical and molecular formulas are the same?
The n factor for salicylic acid is 1.What does the n factor represent in the context of molecular formulas?
The n factor is a multiplier used to convert an empirical formula to a molecular formula.What is the relationship between empirical and molecular formulas?
The molecular formula is a multiple of the empirical formula, determined by the n factor.