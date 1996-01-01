Skip to main content
Molecular Formula quiz #1 Flashcards

Molecular Formula quiz #1
  • How many hydrogen and oxygen atoms are in a water molecule (H2O)?
    A water molecule (H2O) contains 2 hydrogen atoms and 1 oxygen atom.
  • What is the purpose of subscripts in chemical formulas?
    Subscripts indicate the number of atoms of each element present in a molecule.
  • Which step would help a student find the molecular formula of a compound from the empirical formula?
    Multiply the subscripts in the empirical formula by the n factor, which is determined using the molar mass.
  • What makes up a molecule of oxygen gas?
    A molecule of oxygen gas consists of two oxygen atoms (O2).
  • How many hydrogen atoms are in water?
    There are 2 hydrogen atoms in a water molecule (H2O).
  • How many molecules of nitrogen (N) and hydrogen (H) are needed to make a molecule of hydrazine?
    A molecule of hydrazine (N2H4) contains 2 nitrogen atoms and 4 hydrogen atoms.
  • How many carbon atoms are there in a propane molecule?
    A propane molecule (C3H8) contains 3 carbon atoms.
  • What is a molecular formula?
    A molecular formula shows the actual number of atoms of each element in a molecule.
  • What is the chemical formula for ammonia?
    The chemical formula for ammonia is NH3.
  • Which of the following is a molecular formula?
    A molecular formula is one that shows the actual number of atoms, such as C6H12O6.
  • What information does a molecular formula provide?
    It provides the exact number of each type of atom in a molecule.
  • Which chemical formula represents both an element and a molecule?
    O2 represents both the element oxygen and a molecule of oxygen gas.
  • How many oxygen atoms are there in one molecule of H2O2?
    There are 2 oxygen atoms in one molecule of H2O2.
  • What is the correct molecular formula for the compound?
    The correct molecular formula depends on the compound; for example, water is H2O.
  • Water is composed of H2O molecules. How many total atoms are present in a sample of water?
    Each H2O molecule contains 3 atoms (2 hydrogen and 1 oxygen).
  • What is the molecular formula if the molar mass is 34.02 g/mol and the empirical formula is HO?
    The molecular formula is H2O2.
  • What atoms and how many of each make up a water molecule?
    A water molecule contains 2 hydrogen atoms and 1 oxygen atom.
  • How many oxygen atoms are there in one molecule of H2O?
    There is 1 oxygen atom in one molecule of H2O.
  • Glucose is a simple sugar. What is the chemical formula of glucose?
    The chemical formula of glucose is C6H12O6.
  • What is the chemical formula of carbon dioxide?
    The chemical formula of carbon dioxide is CO2.
  • What is the formula for calcium carbonate?
    The formula for calcium carbonate is CaCO3.
  • Which of the following chemical formulas represents a molecule?
    H2O, CO2, and O2 are examples of chemical formulas that represent molecules.
  • Which is a molecule that contains two nitrogens and is highly soluble in water?
    Hydrazine (N2H4) contains two nitrogens and is highly soluble in water.
  • How many oxygen atoms are in one molecule of water?
    There is 1 oxygen atom in one molecule of water (H2O).
  • How many hydrogen atoms are in a water molecule?
    There are 2 hydrogen atoms in a water molecule (H2O).
  • What are the masses of the four different BrCl molecules?
    BrCl has only one molecular formula, so its molar mass is the sum of Br and Cl atomic masses.
  • Which of the following compounds consist of molecules?
    Compounds like H2O, CO2, and C6H12O6 consist of molecules.
  • Which compound has two oxygen atoms in it?
    H2O2 and CO2 both have two oxygen atoms in their molecular formulas.
  • How many total atoms are present in this compound? H2O2
    H2O2 contains 4 atoms in total (2 hydrogen and 2 oxygen).
  • How many total atoms does C6H12O6 contain?
    C6H12O6 contains 24 atoms in total (6 carbon, 12 hydrogen, 6 oxygen).
  • How many fluorine atoms are there in one molecule of HF?
    There is 1 fluorine atom in one molecule of HF.
  • How many atoms of fluorine are present in a molecule of carbon tetrafluoride?
    A molecule of carbon tetrafluoride (CF4) contains 4 fluorine atoms.
  • How many atoms of oxygen are in a molecule of glucose (C6H12O6)?
    There are 6 oxygen atoms in a molecule of glucose (C6H12O6).
  • How many atoms of chlorine are there in one molecule of carbon tetrachloride?
    There are 4 chlorine atoms in one molecule of carbon tetrachloride (CCl4).
  • How many chlorine atoms are there in one molecule of HCl?
    There is 1 chlorine atom in one molecule of HCl.
  • How many chlorine atoms are there in one molecule of CCl4?
    There are 4 chlorine atoms in one molecule of CCl4.
  • How many carbon atoms are in 19 molecules of benzene?
    Benzene (C6H6) has 6 carbon atoms per molecule, so 19 molecules have 114 carbon atoms.
  • How many carbon atoms are there in one molecule of CCl4?
    There is 1 carbon atom in one molecule of CCl4.
  • What would the molecular formula be if potassium and chlorine reacted to form a neutral compound?
    The molecular formula would be KCl.
  • How many fluorine atoms are there in one molecule of CH3F?
    There is 1 fluorine atom in one molecule of CH3F.