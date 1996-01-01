Molecular Formula quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many hydrogen and oxygen atoms are in a water molecule (H2O)? A water molecule (H2O) contains 2 hydrogen atoms and 1 oxygen atom.

What is the purpose of subscripts in chemical formulas? Subscripts indicate the number of atoms of each element present in a molecule.

Which step would help a student find the molecular formula of a compound from the empirical formula? Multiply the subscripts in the empirical formula by the n factor, which is determined using the molar mass.

What makes up a molecule of oxygen gas? A molecule of oxygen gas consists of two oxygen atoms (O2).

How many hydrogen atoms are in water? There are 2 hydrogen atoms in a water molecule (H2O).

How many molecules of nitrogen (N) and hydrogen (H) are needed to make a molecule of hydrazine? A molecule of hydrazine (N2H4) contains 2 nitrogen atoms and 4 hydrogen atoms.