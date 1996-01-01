Molecular Formula quiz #1 Flashcards
Molecular Formula quiz #1
How many hydrogen and oxygen atoms are in a water molecule (H2O)?
A water molecule (H2O) contains 2 hydrogen atoms and 1 oxygen atom.What is the purpose of subscripts in chemical formulas?
Subscripts indicate the number of atoms of each element present in a molecule.Which step would help a student find the molecular formula of a compound from the empirical formula?
Multiply the subscripts in the empirical formula by the n factor, which is determined using the molar mass.What makes up a molecule of oxygen gas?
There are 2 hydrogen atoms in a water molecule (H2O).How many molecules of nitrogen (N) and hydrogen (H) are needed to make a molecule of hydrazine?
A molecule of hydrazine (N2H4) contains 2 nitrogen atoms and 4 hydrogen atoms.How many carbon atoms are there in a propane molecule?
A propane molecule (C3H8) contains 3 carbon atoms.What is a molecular formula?
A molecular formula shows the actual number of atoms of each element in a molecule.What is the chemical formula for ammonia?
The chemical formula for ammonia is NH3.Which of the following is a molecular formula?
A molecular formula is one that shows the actual number of atoms, such as C6H12O6.What information does a molecular formula provide?
It provides the exact number of each type of atom in a molecule.Which chemical formula represents both an element and a molecule?
O2 represents both the element oxygen and a molecule of oxygen gas.How many oxygen atoms are there in one molecule of H2O2?
There are 2 oxygen atoms in one molecule of H2O2.What is the correct molecular formula for the compound?
The correct molecular formula depends on the compound; for example, water is H2O.Water is composed of H2O molecules. How many total atoms are present in a sample of water?
Each H2O molecule contains 3 atoms (2 hydrogen and 1 oxygen).What is the molecular formula if the molar mass is 34.02 g/mol and the empirical formula is HO?
There is 1 oxygen atom in one molecule of H2O.Glucose is a simple sugar. What is the chemical formula of glucose?
The chemical formula of glucose is C6H12O6.What is the chemical formula of carbon dioxide?
The chemical formula of carbon dioxide is CO2.What is the formula for calcium carbonate?
The formula for calcium carbonate is CaCO3.Which of the following chemical formulas represents a molecule?
H2O, CO2, and O2 are examples of chemical formulas that represent molecules.Which is a molecule that contains two nitrogens and is highly soluble in water?
There are 2 hydrogen atoms in a water molecule (H2O).What are the masses of the four different BrCl molecules?
BrCl has only one molecular formula, so its molar mass is the sum of Br and Cl atomic masses.Which of the following compounds consist of molecules?
Compounds like H2O, CO2, and C6H12O6 consist of molecules.Which compound has two oxygen atoms in it?
H2O2 and CO2 both have two oxygen atoms in their molecular formulas.How many total atoms are present in this compound? H2O2
H2O2 contains 4 atoms in total (2 hydrogen and 2 oxygen).How many total atoms does C6H12O6 contain?
C6H12O6 contains 24 atoms in total (6 carbon, 12 hydrogen, 6 oxygen).How many fluorine atoms are there in one molecule of HF?
There is 1 fluorine atom in one molecule of HF.How many atoms of fluorine are present in a molecule of carbon tetrafluoride?
A molecule of carbon tetrafluoride (CF4) contains 4 fluorine atoms.How many atoms of oxygen are in a molecule of glucose (C6H12O6)?
There are 6 oxygen atoms in a molecule of glucose (C6H12O6).How many atoms of chlorine are there in one molecule of carbon tetrachloride?
There are 4 chlorine atoms in one molecule of carbon tetrachloride (CCl4).How many chlorine atoms are there in one molecule of HCl?
There is 1 chlorine atom in one molecule of HCl.How many chlorine atoms are there in one molecule of CCl4?
There are 4 chlorine atoms in one molecule of CCl4.How many carbon atoms are in 19 molecules of benzene?
Benzene (C6H6) has 6 carbon atoms per molecule, so 19 molecules have 114 carbon atoms.How many carbon atoms are there in one molecule of CCl4?
There is 1 carbon atom in one molecule of CCl4.What would the molecular formula be if potassium and chlorine reacted to form a neutral compound?
The molecular formula would be KCl.How many fluorine atoms are there in one molecule of CH3F?
There is 1 fluorine atom in one molecule of CH3F.