Molecular Geometry definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Molecular Geometry The true shape of a molecule considering repulsion between lone pairs and bonded atoms.

Electron Groups The total number of lone pairs and bonded atoms around a central atom.

Lone Pairs Pairs of valence electrons not involved in bonding, affecting molecular shape.

Bonding Groups Atoms bonded to a central atom, contributing to the molecule's geometry.

Linear Geometry with two electron groups and no lone pairs, forming a straight line.

Trigonal Planar Geometry with three electron groups and no lone pairs, forming a flat triangle.

Bent Geometry with two bonding groups and one or two lone pairs, forming an angular shape.

Tetrahedral Geometry with four bonding groups and no lone pairs, forming a pyramid-like shape.

Trigonal Pyramidal Geometry with three bonding groups and one lone pair, resembling a pyramid.

Trigonal Bipyramidal Geometry with five bonding groups and no lone pairs, forming two stacked pyramids.

Seesaw Geometry with four bonding groups and one lone pair, resembling a seesaw.

T-Shaped Geometry with three bonding groups and two lone pairs, forming a T shape.

Octahedral Geometry with six bonding groups and no lone pairs, forming an eight-faced shape.

Square Pyramidal Geometry with five bonding groups and one lone pair, forming a square-based pyramid.