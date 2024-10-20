Skip to main content
Molecular Geometry definitions Flashcards

Molecular Geometry definitions
  • Molecular Geometry
    The true shape of a molecule considering repulsion between lone pairs and bonded atoms.
  • Electron Groups
    The total number of lone pairs and bonded atoms around a central atom.
  • Lone Pairs
    Pairs of valence electrons not involved in bonding, affecting molecular shape.
  • Bonding Groups
    Atoms bonded to a central atom, contributing to the molecule's geometry.
  • Linear
    Geometry with two electron groups and no lone pairs, forming a straight line.
  • Trigonal Planar
    Geometry with three electron groups and no lone pairs, forming a flat triangle.
  • Bent
    Geometry with two bonding groups and one or two lone pairs, forming an angular shape.
  • Tetrahedral
    Geometry with four bonding groups and no lone pairs, forming a pyramid-like shape.
  • Trigonal Pyramidal
    Geometry with three bonding groups and one lone pair, resembling a pyramid.
  • Trigonal Bipyramidal
    Geometry with five bonding groups and no lone pairs, forming two stacked pyramids.
  • Seesaw
    Geometry with four bonding groups and one lone pair, resembling a seesaw.
  • T-Shaped
    Geometry with three bonding groups and two lone pairs, forming a T shape.
  • Octahedral
    Geometry with six bonding groups and no lone pairs, forming an eight-faced shape.
  • Square Pyramidal
    Geometry with five bonding groups and one lone pair, forming a square-based pyramid.
  • Square Planar
    Geometry with four bonding groups and two lone pairs, forming a flat square shape.