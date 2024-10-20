Molecular Geometry quiz Flashcards
Molecular Geometry quiz
What causes water to have a bent molecular geometry?
Water has a bent geometry due to the presence of two lone pairs on the oxygen atom, which cause repulsion and result in a bent shape.How many electron groups are needed for a linear molecular geometry?
A linear molecular geometry requires two electron groups with no lone pairs.What molecular geometry is formed with three electron groups and no lone pairs?
Three electron groups with no lone pairs form a trigonal planar molecular geometry.What is the molecular geometry of a compound with four electron groups and two lone pairs?
A compound with four electron groups and two lone pairs has a bent molecular geometry.What molecular geometry results from five electron groups and three lone pairs?
Five electron groups with three lone pairs result in a linear molecular geometry.What is the molecular geometry of sulfur hexafluoride?
Sulfur hexafluoride has an octahedral molecular geometry.What molecular geometry is associated with a central atom having six electron groups and one lone pair?
A central atom with six electron groups and one lone pair has a square pyramidal molecular geometry.What is the molecular geometry of a compound with three electron groups and one lone pair?
A compound with three electron groups and one lone pair has a bent molecular geometry.What molecular geometry is formed with four electron groups and one lone pair?
Four electron groups with one lone pair form a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.What is the molecular geometry of a compound with five electron groups and two lone pairs?
A compound with five electron groups and two lone pairs has a T-shaped molecular geometry.