Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Molecular Geometry quiz Flashcards

Molecular Geometry quiz
1/10
  • What causes water to have a bent molecular geometry?
    Water has a bent geometry due to the presence of two lone pairs on the oxygen atom, which cause repulsion and result in a bent shape.
  • How many electron groups are needed for a linear molecular geometry?
    A linear molecular geometry requires two electron groups with no lone pairs.
  • What molecular geometry is formed with three electron groups and no lone pairs?
    Three electron groups with no lone pairs form a trigonal planar molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of a compound with four electron groups and two lone pairs?
    A compound with four electron groups and two lone pairs has a bent molecular geometry.
  • What molecular geometry results from five electron groups and three lone pairs?
    Five electron groups with three lone pairs result in a linear molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of sulfur hexafluoride?
    Sulfur hexafluoride has an octahedral molecular geometry.
  • What molecular geometry is associated with a central atom having six electron groups and one lone pair?
    A central atom with six electron groups and one lone pair has a square pyramidal molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of a compound with three electron groups and one lone pair?
    A compound with three electron groups and one lone pair has a bent molecular geometry.
  • What molecular geometry is formed with four electron groups and one lone pair?
    Four electron groups with one lone pair form a trigonal pyramidal molecular geometry.
  • What is the molecular geometry of a compound with five electron groups and two lone pairs?
    A compound with five electron groups and two lone pairs has a T-shaped molecular geometry.