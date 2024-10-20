Multiplication and Division Operations definitions Flashcards
Multiplication and Division Operations definitions
- Scientific NotationA method of expressing numbers as a product of a coefficient and a power of ten.
- CoefficientThe numerical factor in scientific notation, which is multiplied by a power of ten.
- ExponentThe power to which ten is raised in scientific notation, indicating the number of decimal places moved.
- MultiplicationAn operation where coefficients are multiplied and exponents are added in scientific notation.
- DivisionAn operation where coefficients are divided and exponents are subtracted in scientific notation.
- Significant FiguresDigits in a number that contribute to its precision, crucial in scientific notation calculations.
- Decimal PointA dot used to separate the integer part from the fractional part of a number.
- Mixed OperationsCalculations involving both multiplication and division in scientific notation.
- ParenthesisSymbols used in calculations to indicate the order of operations, especially in scientific notation.
- PowerAnother term for exponent, indicating how many times a number is multiplied by itself.