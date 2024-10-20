Multiplication and Division Operations definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Scientific Notation A method of expressing numbers as a product of a coefficient and a power of ten.

Coefficient The numerical factor in scientific notation, which is multiplied by a power of ten.

Exponent The power to which ten is raised in scientific notation, indicating the number of decimal places moved.

Multiplication An operation where coefficients are multiplied and exponents are added in scientific notation.

Division An operation where coefficients are divided and exponents are subtracted in scientific notation.

Significant Figures Digits in a number that contribute to its precision, crucial in scientific notation calculations.

Decimal Point A dot used to separate the integer part from the fractional part of a number.

Mixed Operations Calculations involving both multiplication and division in scientific notation.

Parenthesis Symbols used in calculations to indicate the order of operations, especially in scientific notation.