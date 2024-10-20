Skip to main content
Multiplication and Division Operations definitions Flashcards

Multiplication and Division Operations definitions
  • Scientific Notation
    A method of expressing numbers as a product of a coefficient and a power of ten.
  • Coefficient
    The numerical factor in scientific notation, which is multiplied by a power of ten.
  • Exponent
    The power to which ten is raised in scientific notation, indicating the number of decimal places moved.
  • Multiplication
    An operation where coefficients are multiplied and exponents are added in scientific notation.
  • Division
    An operation where coefficients are divided and exponents are subtracted in scientific notation.
  • Significant Figures
    Digits in a number that contribute to its precision, crucial in scientific notation calculations.
  • Decimal Point
    A dot used to separate the integer part from the fractional part of a number.
  • Mixed Operations
    Calculations involving both multiplication and division in scientific notation.
  • Parenthesis
    Symbols used in calculations to indicate the order of operations, especially in scientific notation.
  • Power
    Another term for exponent, indicating how many times a number is multiplied by itself.