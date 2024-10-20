Naming Acids definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Acid A covalent compound typically starting with a hydrogen ion, composed of nonmetals.

Hydronium ion Another name for the hydrogen ion, represented as H+.

Covalent compound A compound consisting only of nonmetals bonded together.

Binary acid An acid with hydrogen ions bonded to nonmetal anions, excluding oxygen.

Oxyacid A covalent compound with hydrogen ions bonded to a polyatomic ion containing oxygen.

Polyatomic ion An ion composed of multiple atoms, often containing oxygen.

Hydro- Prefix used in naming binary acids, indicating the presence of hydrogen.

Nitrate A polyatomic ion with the formula NO3-, used in forming nitric acid.

Nitrite A polyatomic ion with the formula NO2-, used in forming nitrous acid.

Iodine A nonmetal element in group 7A, forming anions with a -1 charge.

Sulfur A nonmetal element used entirely in naming its acid form, not just the base name.

Phosphorus A nonmetal element requiring more than its base name in acid form.

Ic acid Suffix used for acids derived from polyatomic ions ending in '-ate'.

Ous acid Suffix used for acids derived from polyatomic ions ending in '-ite'.