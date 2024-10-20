Skip to main content
Naming Acids definitions Flashcards

  • Acid
    A covalent compound typically starting with a hydrogen ion, composed of nonmetals.
  • Hydronium ion
    Another name for the hydrogen ion, represented as H+.
  • Covalent compound
    A compound consisting only of nonmetals bonded together.
  • Binary acid
    An acid with hydrogen ions bonded to nonmetal anions, excluding oxygen.
  • Oxyacid
    A covalent compound with hydrogen ions bonded to a polyatomic ion containing oxygen.
  • Polyatomic ion
    An ion composed of multiple atoms, often containing oxygen.
  • Hydro-
    Prefix used in naming binary acids, indicating the presence of hydrogen.
  • Nitrate
    A polyatomic ion with the formula NO3-, used in forming nitric acid.
  • Nitrite
    A polyatomic ion with the formula NO2-, used in forming nitrous acid.
  • Iodine
    A nonmetal element in group 7A, forming anions with a -1 charge.
  • Sulfur
    A nonmetal element used entirely in naming its acid form, not just the base name.
  • Phosphorus
    A nonmetal element requiring more than its base name in acid form.
  • Ic acid
    Suffix used for acids derived from polyatomic ions ending in '-ate'.
  • Ous acid
    Suffix used for acids derived from polyatomic ions ending in '-ite'.
  • Acetic acid
    An exception to typical acid structure, can be written with hydrogen at the end.