Naming Acids quiz Flashcards

Naming Acids quiz
Naming Acids quiz
Which of the following cells produce HCl?
Parietal cells in the stomach lining produce hydrochloric acid (HCl).What is the general structure of an acid?
An acid is typically a covalent compound that begins with a hydrogen ion (H+).How are binary acids named?
Binary acids are named using the prefix 'hydro-', the base name of the nonmetal, and the suffix '-ic acid'.What distinguishes oxyacids from binary acids?
Oxyacids contain hydrogen ions bonded to a polyatomic ion with oxygen, unlike binary acids which do not contain oxygen.How do you name an oxyacid with a polyatomic ion ending in '-ate'?
Change the '-ate' ending of the polyatomic ion to '-ic acid' for the oxyacid name.What is the naming rule for oxyacids with polyatomic ions ending in '-ite'?
Change the '-ite' ending of the polyatomic ion to '-ous acid' for the oxyacid name.What is an example of an exception to the typical acid structure?
Acetic acid is an exception as it can be written with the hydrogen ion at the end, as in CH3COOH.What is the charge of the hydrogen ion in acids?
The hydrogen ion in acids has a positive charge, denoted as H+.What is the significance of the prefix 'hydro-' in acid naming?
The prefix 'hydro-' indicates the presence of a hydrogen ion in binary acids.Why are acids considered covalent compounds?
Acids are considered covalent because they are composed only of nonmetals bonded together.