Naming Aldehydes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Aldehydes Organic compounds with a carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen atom.

Carbonyl Group A functional group composed of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.

Carbonyl Carbon The carbon atom in a carbonyl group, prioritized as position one in aldehyde naming.

Hydrogen Atom An atom bonded to the carbonyl carbon in aldehydes, distinguishing them from ketones.

Functional Group A specific group of atoms within molecules responsible for characteristic reactions.

Nomenclature A systematic method for naming chemical compounds, ensuring clear identification.

Substituents Atoms or groups of atoms attached to the main carbon chain, requiring numerical location.

Alkane A hydrocarbon with single bonds, serving as the base name modified in aldehyde naming.

Suffix A letter or group of letters added to the end of a word to modify its meaning.