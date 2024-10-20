Naming Aldehydes definitions Flashcards
Back
Naming Aldehydes definitions
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- AldehydesOrganic compounds with a carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen atom.
- Carbonyl GroupA functional group composed of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.
- Carbonyl CarbonThe carbon atom in a carbonyl group, prioritized as position one in aldehyde naming.
- Hydrogen AtomAn atom bonded to the carbonyl carbon in aldehydes, distinguishing them from ketones.
- Functional GroupA specific group of atoms within molecules responsible for characteristic reactions.
- NomenclatureA systematic method for naming chemical compounds, ensuring clear identification.
- SubstituentsAtoms or groups of atoms attached to the main carbon chain, requiring numerical location.
- AlkaneA hydrocarbon with single bonds, serving as the base name modified in aldehyde naming.
- SuffixA letter or group of letters added to the end of a word to modify its meaning.
- ChainA series of connected carbon atoms in a molecule, with the longest chain used in naming.