Naming Aldehydes definitions Flashcards

Naming Aldehydes definitions

Naming Aldehydes definitions
  • Aldehydes
    Organic compounds with a carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen atom.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A functional group composed of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.
  • Carbonyl Carbon
    The carbon atom in a carbonyl group, prioritized as position one in aldehyde naming.
  • Hydrogen Atom
    An atom bonded to the carbonyl carbon in aldehydes, distinguishing them from ketones.
  • Functional Group
    A specific group of atoms within molecules responsible for characteristic reactions.
  • Nomenclature
    A systematic method for naming chemical compounds, ensuring clear identification.
  • Substituents
    Atoms or groups of atoms attached to the main carbon chain, requiring numerical location.
  • Alkane
    A hydrocarbon with single bonds, serving as the base name modified in aldehyde naming.
  • Suffix
    A letter or group of letters added to the end of a word to modify its meaning.
  • Chain
    A series of connected carbon atoms in a molecule, with the longest chain used in naming.