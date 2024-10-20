Naming Alkanes definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Naming Alkanes definitions

Naming Alkanes definitions
  • IUPAC
    A systematic set of rules for naming organic compounds, established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry.
  • Alkane
    A type of hydrocarbon with single bonds between carbon atoms, named with the suffix '-ane'.
  • Methane
    An alkane with one carbon atom, using the prefix 'meth'.
  • Ethane
    An alkane with two carbon atoms, using the prefix 'eth'.
  • Propane
    An alkane with three carbon atoms, using the prefix 'prop'.
  • Butane
    An alkane with four carbon atoms, using the prefix 'but'.
  • Pentane
    An alkane with five carbon atoms, using the prefix 'pent'.
  • Hexane
    An alkane with six carbon atoms, using the prefix 'hex'.
  • Heptane
    An alkane with seven carbon atoms, using the prefix 'hept'.
  • Octane
    An alkane with eight carbon atoms, using the prefix 'oct'.
  • Nonane
    An alkane with nine carbon atoms, using the prefix 'non'.
  • Decane
    An alkane with ten carbon atoms, using the prefix 'dec'.
  • Prefix
    A set of letters added to the beginning of a word to indicate the number of carbon atoms in alkanes.
  • Nomenclature
    A system of naming, especially in the sciences, used to ensure consistency and clarity.
  • Hydrocarbon
    An organic compound consisting entirely of hydrogen and carbon atoms.