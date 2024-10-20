Naming Alkanes definitions Flashcards
Naming Alkanes definitions
- IUPACA systematic set of rules for naming organic compounds, established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry.
- AlkaneA type of hydrocarbon with single bonds between carbon atoms, named with the suffix '-ane'.
- MethaneAn alkane with one carbon atom, using the prefix 'meth'.
- EthaneAn alkane with two carbon atoms, using the prefix 'eth'.
- PropaneAn alkane with three carbon atoms, using the prefix 'prop'.
- ButaneAn alkane with four carbon atoms, using the prefix 'but'.
- PentaneAn alkane with five carbon atoms, using the prefix 'pent'.
- HexaneAn alkane with six carbon atoms, using the prefix 'hex'.
- HeptaneAn alkane with seven carbon atoms, using the prefix 'hept'.
- OctaneAn alkane with eight carbon atoms, using the prefix 'oct'.
- NonaneAn alkane with nine carbon atoms, using the prefix 'non'.
- DecaneAn alkane with ten carbon atoms, using the prefix 'dec'.
- PrefixA set of letters added to the beginning of a word to indicate the number of carbon atoms in alkanes.
- NomenclatureA system of naming, especially in the sciences, used to ensure consistency and clarity.
- HydrocarbonAn organic compound consisting entirely of hydrogen and carbon atoms.