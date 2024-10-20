Naming Alkanes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

IUPAC A systematic set of rules for naming organic compounds, established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry.

Alkane A type of hydrocarbon with single bonds between carbon atoms, named with the suffix '-ane'.

Methane An alkane with one carbon atom, using the prefix 'meth'.

Ethane An alkane with two carbon atoms, using the prefix 'eth'.

Propane An alkane with three carbon atoms, using the prefix 'prop'.

Butane An alkane with four carbon atoms, using the prefix 'but'.

Pentane An alkane with five carbon atoms, using the prefix 'pent'.

Hexane An alkane with six carbon atoms, using the prefix 'hex'.

Heptane An alkane with seven carbon atoms, using the prefix 'hept'.

Octane An alkane with eight carbon atoms, using the prefix 'oct'.

Nonane An alkane with nine carbon atoms, using the prefix 'non'.

Decane An alkane with ten carbon atoms, using the prefix 'dec'.

Prefix A set of letters added to the beginning of a word to indicate the number of carbon atoms in alkanes.

Nomenclature A system of naming, especially in the sciences, used to ensure consistency and clarity.