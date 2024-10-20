Naming Alkynes definitions Flashcards
Naming Alkynes definitions
- AlkyneA hydrocarbon with at least one carbon-carbon triple bond.
- Triple BondA chemical bond where three pairs of electrons are shared between two atoms.
- SuffixA letter or group of letters added at the end of a word to modify its meaning.
- SubstituentAn atom or group of atoms that replaces hydrogen in a hydrocarbon.
- Numerical LocationThe specific position of a bond or substituent in a molecule, indicated by a number.
- IsomerCompounds with the same formula but different structural arrangements.
- Naming ConventionA systematic method for naming chemical compounds.
- AlkaneA hydrocarbon with only single bonds between carbon atoms.
- AlkeneA hydrocarbon containing at least one carbon-carbon double bond.
- ModifierA word or phrase that changes the meaning of another word or phrase.