Naming Alkynes definitions Flashcards

Alkyne A hydrocarbon with at least one carbon-carbon triple bond.

Triple Bond A chemical bond where three pairs of electrons are shared between two atoms.

Suffix A letter or group of letters added at the end of a word to modify its meaning.

Substituent An atom or group of atoms that replaces hydrogen in a hydrocarbon.

Numerical Location The specific position of a bond or substituent in a molecule, indicated by a number.

Isomer Compounds with the same formula but different structural arrangements.

Naming Convention A systematic method for naming chemical compounds.

Alkane A hydrocarbon with only single bonds between carbon atoms.

Alkene A hydrocarbon containing at least one carbon-carbon double bond.