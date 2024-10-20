Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Naming Alkynes definitions Flashcards

Back
Naming Alkynes definitions
1/10
  • Alkyne
    A hydrocarbon with at least one carbon-carbon triple bond.
  • Triple Bond
    A chemical bond where three pairs of electrons are shared between two atoms.
  • Suffix
    A letter or group of letters added at the end of a word to modify its meaning.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group of atoms that replaces hydrogen in a hydrocarbon.
  • Numerical Location
    The specific position of a bond or substituent in a molecule, indicated by a number.
  • Isomer
    Compounds with the same formula but different structural arrangements.
  • Naming Convention
    A systematic method for naming chemical compounds.
  • Alkane
    A hydrocarbon with only single bonds between carbon atoms.
  • Alkene
    A hydrocarbon containing at least one carbon-carbon double bond.
  • Modifier
    A word or phrase that changes the meaning of another word or phrase.