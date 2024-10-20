Naming Cyclic Alkanes definitions Flashcards
Back
Naming Cyclic Alkanes definitions
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- CycloalkanesHydrocarbons with carbon atoms arranged in a ring structure, named with the prefix 'cyclo'.
- NomenclatureA systematic method for naming chemical compounds, crucial for clear communication.
- Parent ChainThe longest continuous chain of carbon atoms in a molecule, forming the basis for naming.
- SubstituentsAtoms or groups of atoms attached to the main carbon chain or ring in a molecule.
- CycloA prefix indicating that the carbon atoms in a compound form a ring structure.
- Organic ChemistryThe branch of chemistry dealing with the structure, properties, and reactions of carbon compounds.
- Ring StructureA closed loop of atoms in a molecule, typically carbon, forming a cyclic compound.
- AlkanesSaturated hydrocarbons with single bonds between carbon atoms, forming a straight or branched chain.
- Chemical StructureThe arrangement of atoms within a molecule, determining its properties and reactivity.
- HydrocarbonsCompounds composed solely of hydrogen and carbon atoms, forming the basis of organic chemistry.