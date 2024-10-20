Naming Cyclic Alkanes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Cycloalkanes Hydrocarbons with carbon atoms arranged in a ring structure, named with the prefix 'cyclo'.

Nomenclature A systematic method for naming chemical compounds, crucial for clear communication.

Parent Chain The longest continuous chain of carbon atoms in a molecule, forming the basis for naming.

Substituents Atoms or groups of atoms attached to the main carbon chain or ring in a molecule.

Cyclo A prefix indicating that the carbon atoms in a compound form a ring structure.

Organic Chemistry The branch of chemistry dealing with the structure, properties, and reactions of carbon compounds.

Ring Structure A closed loop of atoms in a molecule, typically carbon, forming a cyclic compound.

Alkanes Saturated hydrocarbons with single bonds between carbon atoms, forming a straight or branched chain.

Chemical Structure The arrangement of atoms within a molecule, determining its properties and reactivity.