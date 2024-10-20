Naming Cyclic Alkanes definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Naming Cyclic Alkanes definitions

Naming Cyclic Alkanes definitions
  Cycloalkanes
    Hydrocarbons with carbon atoms arranged in a ring structure, named with the prefix 'cyclo'.
  Nomenclature
    A systematic method for naming chemical compounds, crucial for clear communication.
  Parent Chain
    The longest continuous chain of carbon atoms in a molecule, forming the basis for naming.
  Substituents
    Atoms or groups of atoms attached to the main carbon chain or ring in a molecule.
  Cyclo
    A prefix indicating that the carbon atoms in a compound form a ring structure.
  Organic Chemistry
    The branch of chemistry dealing with the structure, properties, and reactions of carbon compounds.
  Ring Structure
    A closed loop of atoms in a molecule, typically carbon, forming a cyclic compound.
  Alkanes
    Saturated hydrocarbons with single bonds between carbon atoms, forming a straight or branched chain.
  Chemical Structure
    The arrangement of atoms within a molecule, determining its properties and reactivity.
  Hydrocarbons
    Compounds composed solely of hydrogen and carbon atoms, forming the basis of organic chemistry.