Naming Ethers definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Ethers Compounds with an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl groups, named with alkyl groups followed by 'ether'.

Oxygen Atom An element that forms a bond with two alkyl groups in ethers, central to their structure.

Alkyl Groups Carbon-based groups attached to the oxygen atom in ethers, determining the compound's name.

Naming System A method for identifying ethers by listing alkyl groups followed by 'ether'.

Substituents Groups attached to the oxygen in ethers, named first in the compound's nomenclature.

Parent Name The base name 'ether' used in the nomenclature of these compounds.

Dimethyl Ether An ether with two methyl groups attached to the oxygen atom.

Organic Chemistry The branch of chemistry dealing with the structure, properties, and reactions of organic compounds.

Compound A substance formed from two or more elements, such as ethers with oxygen and alkyl groups.