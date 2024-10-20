Skip to main content
Naming Ethers definitions Flashcards

Naming Ethers definitions
  • Ethers
    Compounds with an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl groups, named with alkyl groups followed by 'ether'.
  • Oxygen Atom
    An element that forms a bond with two alkyl groups in ethers, central to their structure.
  • Alkyl Groups
    Carbon-based groups attached to the oxygen atom in ethers, determining the compound's name.
  • Naming System
    A method for identifying ethers by listing alkyl groups followed by 'ether'.
  • Substituents
    Groups attached to the oxygen in ethers, named first in the compound's nomenclature.
  • Parent Name
    The base name 'ether' used in the nomenclature of these compounds.
  • Dimethyl Ether
    An ether with two methyl groups attached to the oxygen atom.
  • Organic Chemistry
    The branch of chemistry dealing with the structure, properties, and reactions of organic compounds.
  • Compound
    A substance formed from two or more elements, such as ethers with oxygen and alkyl groups.
  • Structure
    The arrangement of atoms within a molecule, crucial for understanding ethers.