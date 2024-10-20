Naming Ethers definitions Flashcards
Back
Naming Ethers definitions
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- EthersCompounds with an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl groups, named with alkyl groups followed by 'ether'.
- Oxygen AtomAn element that forms a bond with two alkyl groups in ethers, central to their structure.
- Alkyl GroupsCarbon-based groups attached to the oxygen atom in ethers, determining the compound's name.
- Naming SystemA method for identifying ethers by listing alkyl groups followed by 'ether'.
- SubstituentsGroups attached to the oxygen in ethers, named first in the compound's nomenclature.
- Parent NameThe base name 'ether' used in the nomenclature of these compounds.
- Dimethyl EtherAn ether with two methyl groups attached to the oxygen atom.
- Organic ChemistryThe branch of chemistry dealing with the structure, properties, and reactions of organic compounds.
- CompoundA substance formed from two or more elements, such as ethers with oxygen and alkyl groups.
- StructureThe arrangement of atoms within a molecule, crucial for understanding ethers.