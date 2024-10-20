Naming Ionic Hydrates definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Ionic Hydrate An ionic compound linked to water molecules, denoted by a dot separating the compound and water.

Numerical Prefix A prefix indicating the number of water molecules in a hydrate, ranging from 'mono-' to 'deca-'.

Hydrate The term used to describe the water portion in an ionic hydrate.

Mono A prefix meaning one, used to indicate a single water molecule in a hydrate.

Di A prefix meaning two, used to indicate two water molecules in a hydrate.

Tri A prefix meaning three, used to indicate three water molecules in a hydrate.

Tetra A prefix meaning four, used to indicate four water molecules in a hydrate.

Penta A prefix meaning five, used to indicate five water molecules in a hydrate.

Hexa A prefix meaning six, used to indicate six water molecules in a hydrate.

Hepta A prefix meaning seven, used to indicate seven water molecules in a hydrate.

Octa A prefix meaning eight, used to indicate eight water molecules in a hydrate.

Nona A prefix meaning nine, used to indicate nine water molecules in a hydrate.

Deca A prefix meaning ten, used to indicate ten water molecules in a hydrate.

Dot Symbol used to denote the linking of water molecules to an ionic compound in hydrates.