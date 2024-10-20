Naming Ionic Hydrates definitions Flashcards
- Ionic HydrateAn ionic compound linked to water molecules, denoted by a dot separating the compound and water.
- Numerical PrefixA prefix indicating the number of water molecules in a hydrate, ranging from 'mono-' to 'deca-'.
- HydrateThe term used to describe the water portion in an ionic hydrate.
- MonoA prefix meaning one, used to indicate a single water molecule in a hydrate.
- DiA prefix meaning two, used to indicate two water molecules in a hydrate.
- TriA prefix meaning three, used to indicate three water molecules in a hydrate.
- TetraA prefix meaning four, used to indicate four water molecules in a hydrate.
- PentaA prefix meaning five, used to indicate five water molecules in a hydrate.
- HexaA prefix meaning six, used to indicate six water molecules in a hydrate.
- HeptaA prefix meaning seven, used to indicate seven water molecules in a hydrate.
- OctaA prefix meaning eight, used to indicate eight water molecules in a hydrate.
- NonaA prefix meaning nine, used to indicate nine water molecules in a hydrate.
- DecaA prefix meaning ten, used to indicate ten water molecules in a hydrate.
- DotSymbol used to denote the linking of water molecules to an ionic compound in hydrates.
- Ionic CompoundA chemical compound composed of ions held together by electrostatic forces termed ionic bonding.