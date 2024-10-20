Naming Ionic Hydrates definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Naming Ionic Hydrates definitions

Naming Ionic Hydrates definitions
  • Ionic Hydrate
    An ionic compound linked to water molecules, denoted by a dot separating the compound and water.
  • Numerical Prefix
    A prefix indicating the number of water molecules in a hydrate, ranging from 'mono-' to 'deca-'.
  • Hydrate
    The term used to describe the water portion in an ionic hydrate.
  • Mono
    A prefix meaning one, used to indicate a single water molecule in a hydrate.
  • Di
    A prefix meaning two, used to indicate two water molecules in a hydrate.
  • Tri
    A prefix meaning three, used to indicate three water molecules in a hydrate.
  • Tetra
    A prefix meaning four, used to indicate four water molecules in a hydrate.
  • Penta
    A prefix meaning five, used to indicate five water molecules in a hydrate.
  • Hexa
    A prefix meaning six, used to indicate six water molecules in a hydrate.
  • Hepta
    A prefix meaning seven, used to indicate seven water molecules in a hydrate.
  • Octa
    A prefix meaning eight, used to indicate eight water molecules in a hydrate.
  • Nona
    A prefix meaning nine, used to indicate nine water molecules in a hydrate.
  • Deca
    A prefix meaning ten, used to indicate ten water molecules in a hydrate.
  • Dot
    Symbol used to denote the linking of water molecules to an ionic compound in hydrates.
  • Ionic Compound
    A chemical compound composed of ions held together by electrostatic forces termed ionic bonding.