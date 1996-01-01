Naming Ionic Hydrates quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Naming Ionic Hydrates quiz #1
  • What is the correct chemical formula for barium hydroxide octahydrate?
    The correct chemical formula for barium hydroxide octahydrate is Ba(OH)2·8H2O.
  • What is the formula of cobalt(II) chloride hexahydrate?
    The formula for cobalt(II) chloride hexahydrate is CoCl2·6H2O.
  • What is the general formula for a hydrate?
    The general formula for a hydrate is MX·nH2O, where MX is the ionic compound and n is the number of water molecules.
  • Which hydrate name and chemical formula are paired correctly?
    An example of a correctly paired hydrate name and chemical formula is copper(II) sulfate pentahydrate: CuSO4·5H2O.
  • What does the dot in the formula of an ionic hydrate represent?
    The dot indicates the linking or bonding of water molecules to the ionic compound in the hydrate.
  • Which step in naming ionic hydrates is different from naming regular ionic compounds?
    Step 4 is different; it involves adding 'hydrate' with a numerical prefix to indicate the number of water molecules.
  • What numerical prefix is used for seven water molecules in a hydrate?
    The prefix 'hepta-' is used for seven water molecules in a hydrate.
  • How do you indicate the number of water molecules in the name of an ionic hydrate?
    You use a numerical prefix before the word 'hydrate' to specify the number of water molecules present.
  • What is the meaning of the prefix 'nona-' in hydrate naming?
    'Nona-' means that there are nine water molecules attached to the ionic compound.
  • Why is it important to use the correct naming convention for ionic hydrates?
    Using the correct naming convention ensures accurate communication of the compound's composition and distinguishes between different hydrates.