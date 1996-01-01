Naming Ionic Hydrates quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the correct chemical formula for barium hydroxide octahydrate? The correct chemical formula for barium hydroxide octahydrate is Ba(OH)2·8H2O.

What is the formula of cobalt(II) chloride hexahydrate? The formula for cobalt(II) chloride hexahydrate is CoCl2·6H2O.

What is the general formula for a hydrate? The general formula for a hydrate is MX·nH2O, where MX is the ionic compound and n is the number of water molecules.

Which hydrate name and chemical formula are paired correctly? An example of a correctly paired hydrate name and chemical formula is copper(II) sulfate pentahydrate: CuSO4·5H2O.

What does the dot in the formula of an ionic hydrate represent? The dot indicates the linking or bonding of water molecules to the ionic compound in the hydrate.

Which step in naming ionic hydrates is different from naming regular ionic compounds? Step 4 is different; it involves adding 'hydrate' with a numerical prefix to indicate the number of water molecules.