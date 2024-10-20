Naming Ketones definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Ketones Organic compounds with a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms.

Carbonyl Group A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.

Nomenclature A systematic method for naming chemical compounds.

Suffix An ending added to a word to indicate a specific chemical structure or function.

Substituents Atoms or groups of atoms that replace hydrogen atoms on a parent chain.

Parent Chain The longest continuous chain of carbon atoms in an organic molecule.

Precision The quality of being exact and accurate in chemical nomenclature.

Organic Chemistry The branch of chemistry dealing with carbon-based compounds.

Alkane A hydrocarbon with only single bonds between carbon atoms.