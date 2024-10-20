Naming Ketones definitions Flashcards
Naming Ketones definitions
- KetonesOrganic compounds with a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms.
- Carbonyl GroupA functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.
- NomenclatureA systematic method for naming chemical compounds.
- SuffixAn ending added to a word to indicate a specific chemical structure or function.
- SubstituentsAtoms or groups of atoms that replace hydrogen atoms on a parent chain.
- Parent ChainThe longest continuous chain of carbon atoms in an organic molecule.
- PrecisionThe quality of being exact and accurate in chemical nomenclature.
- Organic ChemistryThe branch of chemistry dealing with carbon-based compounds.
- AlkaneA hydrocarbon with only single bonds between carbon atoms.
- ModifierA change in a chemical name to indicate a structural feature.