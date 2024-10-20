Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Naming Ketones definitions Flashcards

Back
Naming Ketones definitions
1/10
  • Ketones
    Organic compounds with a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.
  • Nomenclature
    A systematic method for naming chemical compounds.
  • Suffix
    An ending added to a word to indicate a specific chemical structure or function.
  • Substituents
    Atoms or groups of atoms that replace hydrogen atoms on a parent chain.
  • Parent Chain
    The longest continuous chain of carbon atoms in an organic molecule.
  • Precision
    The quality of being exact and accurate in chemical nomenclature.
  • Organic Chemistry
    The branch of chemistry dealing with carbon-based compounds.
  • Alkane
    A hydrocarbon with only single bonds between carbon atoms.
  • Modifier
    A change in a chemical name to indicate a structural feature.