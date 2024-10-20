Naming Molecular Compounds definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Molecular Compounds Compounds consisting of nonmetals bonded together, also known as covalent compounds.

Covalent Compounds Another term for molecular compounds, consisting of nonmetals bonded together.

Numerical Prefixes Prefixes used to indicate the number of atoms in a compound, ranging from mono to deca.

Mono A prefix meaning one, not used for the first nonmetal in naming molecular compounds.

Penta A prefix meaning five, used in naming molecular compounds.

Hexa A prefix meaning six, used in naming molecular compounds.

Hepta A prefix meaning seven, used in naming molecular compounds.

Nona A prefix meaning nine, used in naming molecular compounds.

Base Name The root name of the second nonmetal in a molecular compound, modified to end with 'ide'.

Ide The suffix added to the base name of the second nonmetal in a molecular compound.