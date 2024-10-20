Naming Molecular Compounds definitions Flashcards
Naming Molecular Compounds definitions
- Molecular CompoundsCompounds consisting of nonmetals bonded together, also known as covalent compounds.
- Covalent CompoundsAnother term for molecular compounds, consisting of nonmetals bonded together.
- Numerical PrefixesPrefixes used to indicate the number of atoms in a compound, ranging from mono to deca.
- MonoA prefix meaning one, not used for the first nonmetal in naming molecular compounds.
- PentaA prefix meaning five, used in naming molecular compounds.
- HexaA prefix meaning six, used in naming molecular compounds.
- HeptaA prefix meaning seven, used in naming molecular compounds.
- NonaA prefix meaning nine, used in naming molecular compounds.
- Base NameThe root name of the second nonmetal in a molecular compound, modified to end with 'ide'.
- IdeThe suffix added to the base name of the second nonmetal in a molecular compound.
- TetroxideA compound with four oxygen atoms, illustrating the rule of dropping 'a' before 'o'.