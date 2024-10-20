Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Naming Molecular Compounds definitions Flashcards

Back
Naming Molecular Compounds definitions
1/11
  • Molecular Compounds
    Compounds consisting of nonmetals bonded together, also known as covalent compounds.
  • Covalent Compounds
    Another term for molecular compounds, consisting of nonmetals bonded together.
  • Numerical Prefixes
    Prefixes used to indicate the number of atoms in a compound, ranging from mono to deca.
  • Mono
    A prefix meaning one, not used for the first nonmetal in naming molecular compounds.
  • Penta
    A prefix meaning five, used in naming molecular compounds.
  • Hexa
    A prefix meaning six, used in naming molecular compounds.
  • Hepta
    A prefix meaning seven, used in naming molecular compounds.
  • Nona
    A prefix meaning nine, used in naming molecular compounds.
  • Base Name
    The root name of the second nonmetal in a molecular compound, modified to end with 'ide'.
  • Ide
    The suffix added to the base name of the second nonmetal in a molecular compound.
  • Tetroxide
    A compound with four oxygen atoms, illustrating the rule of dropping 'a' before 'o'.