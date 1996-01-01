Naming Molecular Compounds quiz #1 Flashcards
Naming Molecular Compounds quiz #1
What is the name of the covalent compound N2O5?
Dinitrogen pentoxideWhat is the chemical formula of trisilicon tetranitride?
Si3N4What is the chemical formula for the binary compound nitrogen dioxide?
NO2What type of molecule is formed when a halogen combines with hydrogen?
A covalent (molecular) compoundWhat is the chemical name for N2O3?
Dinitrogen trioxideWhich of the following is a molecular compound?
A compound formed from only nonmetals, such as CO2What prefix should be used for the oxygen atom when naming the chemical formula SO2?
Di- (for two oxygens)Which is the formula for the compound sulfur hexachloride?
SCl6What is the chemical formula for disulfur decafluoride?
Nitrogen dioxideWhat is the formula for carbon tetrachloride?
Dinitrogen trioxideWhich is the correct formula for the compound dinitrogen monoxide?
N2OWhat is the chemical formula for sulfur dioxide?
SO2What is the name of PCl3?
N2OWhat is the name of SF6?
Sulfur hexafluorideWhat is the chemical formula for hydrogen gas?
H2What is the correct name for CO2?
Carbon dioxideSulfur hexafluoride is represented by which formula?
SF6What is the formula for phosphorus trichloride?
PCl3What is the name of the compound with the formula NO?
Nitric oxide (or nitrogen monoxide)Which is the name for SO3?
SO2Is sulfur dioxide ionic or molecular?
Molecular (covalent)What is the formula for phosphorus pentachloride?
Sulfur trioxideWhich two elements make up household ammonia?
Nitrogen and hydrogenWhat is the chemical formula of tetraphosphorus heptasulfide?
P4S7What is the common name for N2O?
Dinitrogen trioxideWhat is the name of the compound with the formula BBr3?
Boron tribromideWhat is the correct name for the compound CoCl2?
Cobalt(II) chloride (not a molecular compound, but a transition metal salt)