Naming Molecular Compounds quiz #1 Flashcards

Naming Molecular Compounds quiz #1
  • What is the name of the covalent compound N2O5?
    Dinitrogen pentoxide
  • What is the chemical formula of trisilicon tetranitride?
    Si3N4
  • What is the chemical formula for the binary compound nitrogen dioxide?
    NO2
  • What type of molecule is formed when a halogen combines with hydrogen?
    A covalent (molecular) compound
  • What is the chemical name for N2O3?
    Dinitrogen trioxide
  • Which of the following is a molecular compound?
    A compound formed from only nonmetals, such as CO2
  • What prefix should be used for the oxygen atom when naming the chemical formula SO2?
    Di- (for two oxygens)
  • Which is the formula for the compound sulfur hexachloride?
    SCl6
  • What is the chemical formula for disulfur decafluoride?
    S2F10
  • What is the name of the compound N2O3?
    Dinitrogen trioxide
  • What is the name of the compound NO2?
    Nitrogen dioxide
  • What is the formula for carbon tetrachloride?
    CCl4
  • What is the chemical formula for carbon tetrachloride?
    CCl4
  • What would the name of N2O5 be?
    Dinitrogen pentoxide
  • What is the name of N2O3?
    Dinitrogen trioxide
  • Which is the correct formula for the compound dinitrogen monoxide?
    N2O
  • What is the chemical formula for sulfur dioxide?
    SO2
  • What is the name of PCl3?
    Phosphorus trichloride
  • What is the chemical formula for dinitrogen monoxide?
    N2O
  • What is the name of SF6?
    Sulfur hexafluoride
  • What is the chemical formula for hydrogen gas?
    H2
  • What is the correct name for CO2?
    Carbon dioxide
  • Sulfur hexafluoride is represented by which formula?
    SF6
  • What is the formula for phosphorus trichloride?
    PCl3
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula NO?
    Nitric oxide (or nitrogen monoxide)
  • Which is the name for SO3?
    Sulfur trioxide
  • What is the correct name for N2O?
    Dinitrogen monoxide
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula NO2?
    Nitrogen dioxide
  • What is the formula for sulfur dioxide?
    SO2
  • Is sulfur dioxide ionic or molecular?
    Molecular (covalent)
  • What is the formula for phosphorus pentachloride?
    PCl5
  • What is the formula for phosphorus trichloride?
    PCl3
  • What is the name for the compound with the formula N2O3?
    Dinitrogen trioxide
  • What is the name of SO3?
    Sulfur trioxide
  • Which two elements make up household ammonia?
    Nitrogen and hydrogen
  • What is the chemical formula of tetraphosphorus heptasulfide?
    P4S7
  • What is the common name for N2O?
    Laughing gas
  • Which is the correct name for the compound N2O3?
    Dinitrogen trioxide
  • What is the name of the compound with the formula BBr3?
    Boron tribromide
  • What is the correct name for the compound CoCl2?
    Cobalt(II) chloride (not a molecular compound, but a transition metal salt)