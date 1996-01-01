Naming Molecular Compounds quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the name of the covalent compound N2O5? Dinitrogen pentoxide

What is the chemical formula of trisilicon tetranitride? Si3N4

What is the chemical formula for the binary compound nitrogen dioxide? NO2

What type of molecule is formed when a halogen combines with hydrogen? A covalent (molecular) compound

What is the chemical name for N2O3? Dinitrogen trioxide

Which of the following is a molecular compound? A compound formed from only nonmetals, such as CO2