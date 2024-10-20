Neutron to Proton Ratio definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Neutron to Proton Ratio A measure used to assess nuclear stability, varying with atomic number.

Nuclear Stability The likelihood of a nucleus to remain unchanged without undergoing decay.

Isotope Variants of elements with the same number of protons but different neutrons.

Atomic Number The number of protons in an atom's nucleus, determining the element.

Beta Decay A radioactive decay process where a beta particle is emitted.

Alpha Decay A type of radioactive decay where an alpha particle is emitted.

Positron Emission A decay process where a positron is emitted from the nucleus.

Electron Capture A process where an inner orbital electron is captured by the nucleus.

Bismuth-209 The heaviest stable isotope with an atomic number of 83.

Nucleons Subatomic particles, protons and neutrons, in an atom's nucleus.

Stability Line A line on a plot where the neutron to proton ratio equals 1.

Band of Stability A plot region where isotopes are stable and non-radioactive.

Radioactive Decay The process by which an unstable atomic nucleus loses energy.

Nucleus The central part of an atom containing protons and neutrons.