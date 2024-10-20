Skip to main content
Neutron to Proton Ratio definitions Flashcards

Neutron to Proton Ratio definitions
  • Neutron to Proton Ratio
    A measure used to assess nuclear stability, varying with atomic number.
  • Nuclear Stability
    The likelihood of a nucleus to remain unchanged without undergoing decay.
  • Isotope
    Variants of elements with the same number of protons but different neutrons.
  • Atomic Number
    The number of protons in an atom's nucleus, determining the element.
  • Beta Decay
    A radioactive decay process where a beta particle is emitted.
  • Alpha Decay
    A type of radioactive decay where an alpha particle is emitted.
  • Positron Emission
    A decay process where a positron is emitted from the nucleus.
  • Electron Capture
    A process where an inner orbital electron is captured by the nucleus.
  • Bismuth-209
    The heaviest stable isotope with an atomic number of 83.
  • Nucleons
    Subatomic particles, protons and neutrons, in an atom's nucleus.
  • Stability Line
    A line on a plot where the neutron to proton ratio equals 1.
  • Band of Stability
    A plot region where isotopes are stable and non-radioactive.
  • Radioactive Decay
    The process by which an unstable atomic nucleus loses energy.
  • Nucleus
    The central part of an atom containing protons and neutrons.
  • Valley of Stability
    A graphical representation of stable isotopes based on N/Z ratio.