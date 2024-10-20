Neutron to Proton Ratio definitions Flashcards
Neutron to Proton Ratio definitions
- Neutron to Proton RatioA measure used to assess nuclear stability, varying with atomic number.
- Nuclear StabilityThe likelihood of a nucleus to remain unchanged without undergoing decay.
- IsotopeVariants of elements with the same number of protons but different neutrons.
- Atomic NumberThe number of protons in an atom's nucleus, determining the element.
- Beta DecayA radioactive decay process where a beta particle is emitted.
- Alpha DecayA type of radioactive decay where an alpha particle is emitted.
- Positron EmissionA decay process where a positron is emitted from the nucleus.
- Electron CaptureA process where an inner orbital electron is captured by the nucleus.
- Bismuth-209The heaviest stable isotope with an atomic number of 83.
- NucleonsSubatomic particles, protons and neutrons, in an atom's nucleus.
- Stability LineA line on a plot where the neutron to proton ratio equals 1.
- Band of StabilityA plot region where isotopes are stable and non-radioactive.
- Radioactive DecayThe process by which an unstable atomic nucleus loses energy.
- NucleusThe central part of an atom containing protons and neutrons.
- Valley of StabilityA graphical representation of stable isotopes based on N/Z ratio.