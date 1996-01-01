Nuclear Binding Energy quiz #1 Flashcards
Which force is responsible for holding the protons and neutrons together in the nucleus of an atom?
The strong nuclear force is responsible for holding protons and neutrons together in the nucleus.When calculating the binding energy of a nucleus, which formula is used to relate mass defect to energy?
The formula E = m c^2 is used, where E is the nuclear binding energy, m is the mass defect in kilograms, and c is the speed of light.Which equation represents a nuclear fission reaction?
A nuclear fission reaction can be represented as: 235U + n → 141Ba + 92Kr + 3n, where a heavy nucleus splits into smaller nuclei and releases neutrons.What is the energy stored in the nucleus of an atom called, and how is it related to stability?
The energy stored in the nucleus is called nuclear binding energy; a higher binding energy means a more stable nucleus.What physical quantity must the mass defect be converted into before using it in the nuclear binding energy formula?
The mass defect must be converted into kilograms before using it in the nuclear binding energy formula.What is the value and unit of the speed of light used in the nuclear binding energy equation?
The speed of light used is 3.00 x 10^8 meters per second (m/s).In what units is nuclear binding energy typically expressed, and how can it be converted?
Nuclear binding energy is typically expressed in joules, but it can be converted to kilojoules or Mega electron volts.What happens to energy during the formation and breakup of an isotope?
Energy is released during the formation of an isotope and absorbed when the isotope breaks apart.How are mass defect and nuclear binding energy related in calculations?
Mass defect and nuclear binding energy are directly related and can be calculated from one another using the formula E = m c^2.Why is it important to use kilograms for mass defect in the binding energy formula?
Kilograms must be used for mass defect because the formula yields energy in joules, which requires SI units for consistency.