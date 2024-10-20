Octet Rule definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Octet Rule A principle where main group elements aim for eight electrons in their valence shell for stability.

Valence Electrons Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, determining its chemical bonding behavior.

Covalent Bond A chemical bond formed by the sharing of a pair of valence electrons between atoms.

Noble Gases Elements with a full valence shell, making them chemically inert and stable.

Incomplete Octet A stable electron configuration with fewer than eight electrons in the valence shell.

Expanded Octet A stable electron configuration with more than eight electrons in the valence shell.

Group Number A number indicating the column of an element in the periodic table, related to valence electrons.

Main Group Elements Elements in groups 1, 2, and 13-18 of the periodic table, following the octet rule.

Shared Electrons Electrons that are shared between atoms in a covalent bond, contributing to the octet.

Period 3 Elements Elements in the third row of the periodic table, capable of expanded octets.

Stability The tendency of an atom to maintain a full or stable electron configuration.

Chemical Bonding The process by which atoms combine to form molecules, achieving stable electron configurations.

Electron Shell A grouping of electrons surrounding the nucleus of an atom, defining its energy level.

Hydrogen An element that achieves stability with only two electrons, an exception to the octet rule.