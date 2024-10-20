Skip to main content
Octet Rule definitions Flashcards

Octet Rule definitions
  • Octet Rule
    A principle where main group elements aim for eight electrons in their valence shell for stability.
  • Valence Electrons
    Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, determining its chemical bonding behavior.
  • Covalent Bond
    A chemical bond formed by the sharing of a pair of valence electrons between atoms.
  • Noble Gases
    Elements with a full valence shell, making them chemically inert and stable.
  • Incomplete Octet
    A stable electron configuration with fewer than eight electrons in the valence shell.
  • Expanded Octet
    A stable electron configuration with more than eight electrons in the valence shell.
  • Group Number
    A number indicating the column of an element in the periodic table, related to valence electrons.
  • Main Group Elements
    Elements in groups 1, 2, and 13-18 of the periodic table, following the octet rule.
  • Shared Electrons
    Electrons that are shared between atoms in a covalent bond, contributing to the octet.
  • Period 3 Elements
    Elements in the third row of the periodic table, capable of expanded octets.
  • Stability
    The tendency of an atom to maintain a full or stable electron configuration.
  • Chemical Bonding
    The process by which atoms combine to form molecules, achieving stable electron configurations.
  • Electron Shell
    A grouping of electrons surrounding the nucleus of an atom, defining its energy level.
  • Hydrogen
    An element that achieves stability with only two electrons, an exception to the octet rule.
  • Beryllium
    An element stable with four valence electrons, not conforming to the octet rule.