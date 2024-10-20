Millikan Oil Drop Experiment definitions Flashcards
Millikan Oil Drop Experiment definitions
- Millikan Oil Drop ExperimentA 1913 experiment by Millikan and Fletcher to measure the electron's charge using oil droplets, charged plates, and X-rays.
- ElectronA subatomic particle with a negative charge, fundamental to atomic structure.
- AtomizerA device used to disperse oil droplets in the Millikan oil drop experiment.
- Charged PlatesPlates used to create an electric field to suspend charged oil droplets in the experiment.
- GravityThe force that pulls the oil droplets downward, counteracted by the electric field in the experiment.
- X-raysRadiation used to impart a negative charge to the oil droplets in the experiment.
- Electric ForceThe force between charged particles, crucial for suspending oil droplets in the experiment.
- MicroscopeAn instrument used to observe the charged oil droplets during the experiment.
- VoltmeterA device used to measure the voltage applied to the charged plates in the experiment.
- Electric FieldA field created by charged plates, used to balance gravitational force on oil droplets.
- SuspensionThe state of an oil droplet when balanced between gravitational and electric forces.
- CoulombsThe unit of electric charge, used to express the charge of an electron.
- Positive PlateThe plate with a positive charge used to create an electric field in the experiment.
- Negative PlateThe plate with a negative charge used to create an electric field in the experiment.
- ChargeA property of particles that causes them to experience a force in an electric field.