Millikan Oil Drop Experiment definitions Flashcards

Millikan Oil Drop Experiment A 1913 experiment by Millikan and Fletcher to measure the electron's charge using oil droplets, charged plates, and X-rays.

Electron A subatomic particle with a negative charge, fundamental to atomic structure.

Atomizer A device used to disperse oil droplets in the Millikan oil drop experiment.

Charged Plates Plates used to create an electric field to suspend charged oil droplets in the experiment.

Gravity The force that pulls the oil droplets downward, counteracted by the electric field in the experiment.

X-rays Radiation used to impart a negative charge to the oil droplets in the experiment.

Electric Force The force between charged particles, crucial for suspending oil droplets in the experiment.

Microscope An instrument used to observe the charged oil droplets during the experiment.

Voltmeter A device used to measure the voltage applied to the charged plates in the experiment.

Electric Field A field created by charged plates, used to balance gravitational force on oil droplets.

Suspension The state of an oil droplet when balanced between gravitational and electric forces.

Coulombs The unit of electric charge, used to express the charge of an electron.

Positive Plate The plate with a positive charge used to create an electric field in the experiment.

Negative Plate The plate with a negative charge used to create an electric field in the experiment.