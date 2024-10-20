Millikan Oil Drop Experiment quiz Flashcards
What was the primary goal of the Millikan oil drop experiment?
The primary goal was to determine the fundamental charge of an electron.Which two scientists conducted the Millikan oil drop experiment?
Robert Millikan and Harvey Fletcher conducted the experiment.What apparatus was used to disperse oil droplets in the Millikan oil drop experiment?
An atomizer was used to disperse the oil droplets.How were the oil droplets charged in the Millikan oil drop experiment?
The oil droplets were charged using X-rays.What was the charge of an electron determined to be in the Millikan oil drop experiment?
The charge of an electron was determined to be -1.60×10^-19 coulombs.What role did the electric field play in the Millikan oil drop experiment?
The electric field was used to balance the gravitational force on the oil droplets, allowing them to be suspended.What did the Millikan oil drop experiment build upon?
It built upon J.J. Thomson's earlier work on the electron's negative charge.What happens to the oil droplet if the voltage is greater than the force of gravity?
The oil droplet will rise if the voltage is greater than the force of gravity.What is the significance of suspending the oil droplet in the Millikan oil drop experiment?
