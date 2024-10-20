Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Osmolarity definitions Flashcards

Back
Osmolarity definitions
1/10
  • Osmolarity
    Measure of total concentration of solute particles in a solution, expressed as moles of ions per liter.
  • Molarity
    Concentration of a solute in a solution, expressed as moles of solute per liter.
  • Ions
    Charged particles formed when atoms gain or lose electrons.
  • Solution
    Homogeneous mixture composed of two or more substances.
  • Solute
    Substance dissolved in a solvent to form a solution.
  • Direct Calculation
    Method using moles of ions and liters of solution to find osmolarity.
  • Compound
    Substance formed from two or more elements chemically bonded together.
  • Osmosis
    Movement of water across a semipermeable membrane from low to high solute concentration.
  • Biochemistry
    Study of chemical processes within and relating to living organisms.
  • Chemistry
    Science of matter and its interactions with energy and itself.