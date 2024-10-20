Osmolarity definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Osmolarity Measure of total concentration of solute particles in a solution, expressed as moles of ions per liter.

Molarity Concentration of a solute in a solution, expressed as moles of solute per liter.

Ions Charged particles formed when atoms gain or lose electrons.

Solution Homogeneous mixture composed of two or more substances.

Solute Substance dissolved in a solvent to form a solution.

Direct Calculation Method using moles of ions and liters of solution to find osmolarity.

Compound Substance formed from two or more elements chemically bonded together.

Osmosis Movement of water across a semipermeable membrane from low to high solute concentration.

Biochemistry Study of chemical processes within and relating to living organisms.