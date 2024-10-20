Osmolarity quiz Flashcards

Which ion is the greatest determinant of intracellular osmolarity and cell volume?
Potassium ion (K+) is the greatest determinant of intracellular osmolarity and cell volume.
Which of the following describes osmolality? A) Moles of solute per liter of solution B) Moles of ions per liter of solution C) Moles of solute per kilogram of solvent D) Moles of ions per kilogram of solvent
C) Moles of solute per kilogram of solvent
The high osmolarity of the renal medulla is maintained by which of the following? A) Sodium ions B) Potassium ions C) Urea D) Glucose
C) Urea
What is the primary difference between osmolarity and molarity?
Osmolarity measures the total concentration of solute particles, while molarity measures moles of solute per liter of solution.
How can osmolarity be calculated from molarity?
Osmolarity can be calculated by multiplying the number of ions in the compound by its molarity.
What is the formula for calculating osmolarity using direct calculation?
Osmolarity equals moles of ions divided by liters of solution.
Why is understanding osmolarity important in chemistry and biochemistry?
Understanding osmolarity is crucial because it influences the movement of water between compartments through osmosis, affecting biological and chemical processes.
What does osmolarity represent in a solution?
Osmolarity represents the number of moles of ions per liter of solution.
What is the relationship between osmolarity and the movement of water?
Osmolarity affects the movement of water between compartments through osmosis.
What is the second method for determining osmolarity mentioned in the video transcripts?
The second method involves determining osmolarity from the molarity by multiplying the number of ions in the compound by its molarity.