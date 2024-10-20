Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Osmotic Pressure definitions Flashcards

Back
Osmotic Pressure definitions
1/11
  • Osmotic Pressure
    The force driving water movement from lower to higher solute concentration across a semipermeable membrane.
  • Semipermeable Membrane
    A barrier that allows certain molecules or ions to pass through by diffusion.
  • Van't Hoff Factor
    A measure of the effect of solute particles on the colligative properties of a solution.
  • Molarity
    The concentration of a solution expressed as moles of solute per liter of solution.
  • Gas Constant
    A constant used in equations of state, equal to 0.08206 L·atm/mol·K.
  • Temperature
    A measure of the thermal energy of a system, influencing osmotic pressure when expressed in Kelvin.
  • Kelvin
    The SI base unit of temperature, used in scientific temperature measurements.
  • Concentration
    The abundance of a constituent divided by the total volume of a mixture.
  • Solute
    A substance dissolved in another substance, forming a solution.
  • Solution
    A homogeneous mixture composed of two or more substances.
  • Atmospheres
    A unit of pressure defined as 101,325 Pa, used in measuring osmotic pressure.