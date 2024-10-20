Osmotic Pressure definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Osmotic Pressure The force driving water movement from lower to higher solute concentration across a semipermeable membrane.

Semipermeable Membrane A barrier that allows certain molecules or ions to pass through by diffusion.

Van't Hoff Factor A measure of the effect of solute particles on the colligative properties of a solution.

Molarity The concentration of a solution expressed as moles of solute per liter of solution.

Gas Constant A constant used in equations of state, equal to 0.08206 L·atm/mol·K.

Temperature A measure of the thermal energy of a system, influencing osmotic pressure when expressed in Kelvin.

Kelvin The SI base unit of temperature, used in scientific temperature measurements.

Concentration The abundance of a constituent divided by the total volume of a mixture.

Solute A substance dissolved in another substance, forming a solution.

Solution A homogeneous mixture composed of two or more substances.