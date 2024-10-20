Osmotic Pressure quiz Flashcards
Osmotic Pressure quiz
Which of the following factors are responsible for generating osmotic pressure: solute concentration, temperature, or both?
Both solute concentration and temperature are responsible for generating osmotic pressure.Which of these functions to maintain osmotic pressure and pH balance: solute concentration, temperature, or Van't Hoff factor?
Solute concentration functions to maintain osmotic pressure, while pH balance is not directly related to osmotic pressure.What factors are responsible for the osmotic pressure of a solution?
The factors responsible for the osmotic pressure of a solution are the solute concentration and the temperature.What causes osmotic pressure and movement of water between fluid compartments?
Osmotic pressure is caused by differences in solute concentration across a semipermeable membrane, leading to water movement from lower to higher solute concentration areas.What is the formula for calculating osmotic pressure?
The formula for calculating osmotic pressure is π = iMRT, where i is the Van't Hoff factor, M is molarity, R is the gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin.How does temperature affect osmotic pressure?
An increase in temperature results in a higher osmotic pressure.What role does the Van't Hoff factor play in osmotic pressure?
The Van't Hoff factor (i) accounts for the number of particles the solute dissociates into, affecting the osmotic pressure.What is the unit of osmotic pressure in the given formula?
The unit of osmotic pressure in the formula is atmospheres.How does solute concentration influence osmotic pressure?
Higher solute concentration increases osmotic pressure.What is the value of the gas constant (R) used in the osmotic pressure formula?
The gas constant (R) used in the osmotic pressure formula is 0.08206 L·atm/mol·K.