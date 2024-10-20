Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Osmotic Pressure quiz Flashcards

Osmotic Pressure quiz
1/10
  • Which of the following factors are responsible for generating osmotic pressure: solute concentration, temperature, or both?
    Both solute concentration and temperature are responsible for generating osmotic pressure.
  • Which of these functions to maintain osmotic pressure and pH balance: solute concentration, temperature, or Van't Hoff factor?
    Solute concentration functions to maintain osmotic pressure, while pH balance is not directly related to osmotic pressure.
  • What factors are responsible for the osmotic pressure of a solution?
    The factors responsible for the osmotic pressure of a solution are the solute concentration and the temperature.
  • What causes osmotic pressure and movement of water between fluid compartments?
    Osmotic pressure is caused by differences in solute concentration across a semipermeable membrane, leading to water movement from lower to higher solute concentration areas.
  • What is the formula for calculating osmotic pressure?
    The formula for calculating osmotic pressure is π = iMRT, where i is the Van't Hoff factor, M is molarity, R is the gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin.
  • How does temperature affect osmotic pressure?
    An increase in temperature results in a higher osmotic pressure.
  • What role does the Van't Hoff factor play in osmotic pressure?
    The Van't Hoff factor (i) accounts for the number of particles the solute dissociates into, affecting the osmotic pressure.
  • What is the unit of osmotic pressure in the given formula?
    The unit of osmotic pressure in the formula is atmospheres.
  • How does solute concentration influence osmotic pressure?
    Higher solute concentration increases osmotic pressure.
  • What is the value of the gas constant (R) used in the osmotic pressure formula?
    The gas constant (R) used in the osmotic pressure formula is 0.08206 L·atm/mol·K.