Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Oxyacids definitions Flashcards

Back
Oxyacids definitions
1/15
  • Oxyacid
    A covalent compound with hydrogen ions bonded to polyatomic ions containing oxygen.
  • Polyatomic ion
    An ion composed of two or more atoms covalently bonded, acting as a single unit.
  • Nitrite ion
    A polyatomic ion with the formula NO2-.
  • Sulfite ion
    A polyatomic ion with the formula SO3^2-.
  • Nitrous acid
    An oxyacid with the formula HNO2, formed from nitrite ion.
  • Sulfuric acid
    An oxyacid with the formula H2SO3, formed from sulfite ion.
  • Oxyacid strength rule
    A rule stating that an oxyacid is strong if it has two or more oxygens than hydrogens.
  • Electronegativity
    A measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold electrons.
  • Oxalic acid
    An exception to the oxyacid strength rule, with low central element electronegativity.
  • Iodic acid
    An exception to the oxyacid strength rule, with low central element electronegativity.
  • Hypoiodous acid
    An oxyacid with fewer remaining oxygens compared to iodic acid.
  • Central element
    The non-hydrogen element in an oxyacid, affecting its acidity.
  • Group 6a
    A group in the periodic table containing oxygen, sulfur, and selenium.
  • Remaining oxygens
    The number of oxygens left after subtracting hydrogens in an oxyacid.
  • Acidity
    The strength of an acid, influenced by remaining oxygens and central element electronegativity.