Oxyacids definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Oxyacid A covalent compound with hydrogen ions bonded to polyatomic ions containing oxygen.

Polyatomic ion An ion composed of two or more atoms covalently bonded, acting as a single unit.

Nitrite ion A polyatomic ion with the formula NO2-.

Sulfite ion A polyatomic ion with the formula SO3^2-.

Nitrous acid An oxyacid with the formula HNO2, formed from nitrite ion.

Sulfuric acid An oxyacid with the formula H2SO3, formed from sulfite ion.

Oxyacid strength rule A rule stating that an oxyacid is strong if it has two or more oxygens than hydrogens.

Electronegativity A measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold electrons.

Oxalic acid An exception to the oxyacid strength rule, with low central element electronegativity.

Iodic acid An exception to the oxyacid strength rule, with low central element electronegativity.

Hypoiodous acid An oxyacid with fewer remaining oxygens compared to iodic acid.

Central element The non-hydrogen element in an oxyacid, affecting its acidity.

Group 6a A group in the periodic table containing oxygen, sulfur, and selenium.

Remaining oxygens The number of oxygens left after subtracting hydrogens in an oxyacid.