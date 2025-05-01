Oxyacids quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the chemical formula for perchloric acid? The formula for perchloric acid is HClO4.

What is the chemical formula for periodic acid? The formula for periodic acid is HIO4.

What is the chemical formula for chlorous acid? The formula for chlorous acid is HClO2.

How is carbonic acid formed in nature? Carbonic acid is formed in nature when carbon dioxide (CO2) dissolves in water (H2O), resulting in the formation of H2CO3.

What is the chemical formula for phosphorous acid? The formula for phosphorous acid is H3PO3.