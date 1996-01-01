Skip to main content
Percent Yield quiz #1 Flashcards

Percent Yield quiz #1
  • What factors can cause the percent yield of a chemical reaction to be less than 100%?
    Percent yield is less than 100% due to practical limitations such as loss of product during transfer, incomplete reactions, side reactions, or measurement errors.
  • What is the term for the error in a measurement expressed as a percentage of the accepted value?
    Percent error is the term for error expressed as a percentage of the accepted value.
  • What is the formula for percent error in chemistry?
    Percent error = [(experimental value - accepted value) / accepted value] × 100.
  • What is the measure of the efficiency of a chemical reaction called?
    The efficiency of a chemical reaction is measured by percent yield.
  • How do you calculate percent error?
    Percent error is calculated as [(experimental value - accepted value) / accepted value] × 100.
  • If 8.88 g of Fe was obtained in a reaction, what is the percent yield of Fe if the theoretical yield is known?
    Percent yield = (actual yield / theoretical yield) × 100; substitute 8.88 g for actual yield and the given theoretical yield.
  • What does percent yield indicate in a chemical reaction?
    Percent yield indicates how successful and efficient a chemical reaction was in producing the desired product.
  • Which of the following factors would reduce the yield of a chemical reaction?
    Factors such as incomplete reactions, loss of product, side reactions, and measurement errors reduce the yield.
  • Which of the following is not a reason why actual yield is less than theoretical yield?
    Obtaining more product than theoretically possible is not a reason; actual yield is always less due to practical limitations.
  • What is the difference between theoretical yield and actual yield in a chemical reaction?
    Theoretical yield is the maximum predicted product from calculations; actual yield is the amount of product actually obtained in the lab.
  • If the theoretical yield is 80.0 g and the percent yield is 95%, what is the actual yield?
    Actual yield = (percent yield / 100) × theoretical yield = (95/100) × 80.0 g = 76.0 g.
  • What is the maximum possible amount of product obtained in a chemical reaction called?
    The maximum possible amount of product is called the theoretical yield.
  • Which statement correctly describes the actual yield and the theoretical yield of a reaction?
    Actual yield is the amount of product obtained experimentally; theoretical yield is the calculated maximum possible product.
  • Which statement correctly describes the relationship between reactant amount and product yield?
    The amount of reactant determines the theoretical yield, but actual yield is usually less due to inefficiencies.
  • What is the percent ionization in a 0.300 M solution of formic acid (HCOOH) with Ka = 1.78 × 10⁻⁴?
    Percent ionization = ([H⁺] at equilibrium / initial [HCOOH]) × 100; calculate [H⁺] using the Ka expression.
  • If the actual yield of NO is 2.18 g, how do you calculate the percent yield?
    Percent yield = (actual yield / theoretical yield) × 100; use 2.18 g as the actual yield.
  • What is the percent yield of HCl if 42.0 g of HCl are produced from the reaction of 62.0 g of PCl3 and the theoretical yield is known?
    Percent yield = (actual yield / theoretical yield) × 100; substitute 42.0 g for actual yield and the calculated theoretical yield.
  • If 32.5 g of Zn is produced in a reaction, how do you determine the percent yield?
    Percent yield = (actual yield / theoretical yield) × 100; use 32.5 g as the actual yield.
  • How do you find the theoretical yield in a chemical reaction?
    Calculate the theoretical yield using stoichiometry based on the limiting reactant and balanced chemical equation.
  • What is percent recovery in a chemical process?
    Percent recovery is the ratio of the amount of purified product obtained to the original amount, expressed as a percentage.
  • How do you find the actual yield in a chemical reaction?
    Actual yield is the measured amount of product obtained from the experiment.
  • When studying the yield of a chemical process, what is the key measurement for efficiency?
    Percent yield is the key measurement for efficiency in a chemical process.
  • How is the percent of acetic acid in commercial vinegar analyzed?
    Percent of acetic acid is determined by titration and calculation based on the amount of acid neutralized.
