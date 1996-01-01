Percent Yield quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 27 ) Hide definitions

What factors can cause the percent yield of a chemical reaction to be less than 100%? Percent yield is less than 100% due to practical limitations such as loss of product during transfer, incomplete reactions, side reactions, or measurement errors.

What is the term for the error in a measurement expressed as a percentage of the accepted value? Percent error is the term for error expressed as a percentage of the accepted value.

What is the formula for percent error in chemistry? Percent error = [(experimental value - accepted value) / accepted value] × 100.

What is the measure of the efficiency of a chemical reaction called? The efficiency of a chemical reaction is measured by percent yield.

How do you calculate percent error? Percent error is calculated as [(experimental value - accepted value) / accepted value] × 100.

If 8.88 g of Fe was obtained in a reaction, what is the percent yield of Fe if the theoretical yield is known? Percent yield = (actual yield / theoretical yield) × 100; substitute 8.88 g for actual yield and the given theoretical yield.