Periodic Table: Charges definitions Flashcards

Noble Gases Elements in group 8A or 18 with a stable electron configuration and no charge.

Cations Positively charged ions formed when metals lose electrons.

Anions Negatively charged ions formed when nonmetals gain electrons.

Type 1 Metals Metals with only one type of positive charge.

Type 2 Metals Metals, often transition metals, with multiple positive charges.

Transition Metals Elements with variable positive charges due to electron arrangements.

Main Group Elements Elements in groups 1A to 8A, excluding transition metals.

Atomic Number Number of protons in an atom's nucleus, denoted by Z.

Metalloids Elements with properties of both metals and nonmetals.

Electron Configuration Arrangement of electrons in an atom's electron shells.

Group 1A Elements that typically form +1 cations by losing one electron.

Group 2A Elements that typically form +2 cations by losing two electrons.

Group 3A Elements that typically form +3 cations by losing three electrons.

Group 7A Elements that typically form -1 anions by gaining one electron.