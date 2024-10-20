Skip to main content
Periodic Table: Charges definitions Flashcards

Periodic Table: Charges definitions
  • Noble Gases
    Elements in group 8A or 18 with a stable electron configuration and no charge.
  • Cations
    Positively charged ions formed when metals lose electrons.
  • Anions
    Negatively charged ions formed when nonmetals gain electrons.
  • Type 1 Metals
    Metals with only one type of positive charge.
  • Type 2 Metals
    Metals, often transition metals, with multiple positive charges.
  • Transition Metals
    Elements with variable positive charges due to electron arrangements.
  • Main Group Elements
    Elements in groups 1A to 8A, excluding transition metals.
  • Atomic Number
    Number of protons in an atom's nucleus, denoted by Z.
  • Metalloids
    Elements with properties of both metals and nonmetals.
  • Electron Configuration
    Arrangement of electrons in an atom's electron shells.
  • Group 1A
    Elements that typically form +1 cations by losing one electron.
  • Group 2A
    Elements that typically form +2 cations by losing two electrons.
  • Group 3A
    Elements that typically form +3 cations by losing three electrons.
  • Group 7A
    Elements that typically form -1 anions by gaining one electron.
  • Group 6A
    Elements that typically form -2 anions by gaining two electrons.