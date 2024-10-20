Periodic Table: Charges quiz Flashcards
Which is not true about the electrical charges of elements?
Noble gases do not have charges because they have a stable electron configuration and do not need to gain or lose electrons.Why do elements strive to emulate noble gases?
Elements strive to emulate noble gases to achieve a stable outer shell configuration, which is energetically favorable.What charge do metals in group 1A typically form?
Metals in group 1A typically lose one electron to form cations with a +1 charge.How do nonmetals in group 7A achieve a stable electron configuration?
Nonmetals in group 7A gain one electron to achieve a stable electron configuration similar to the nearest noble gas.What is the typical charge of transition metals?
Transition metals can have multiple positive charges due to their electron arrangements, making them Type 2 metals.Which transition metals have only one stable charge?
Scandium, silver, cadmium, and zinc have only one stable charge and are not considered Type 2 metals.What is the charge of elements in group 6A when they form ions?
Elements in group 6A typically gain two electrons to form anions with a -2 charge.Why are noble gases considered perfect in terms of electron configuration?
Noble gases have the optimal number of outer shell electrons, making them stable and unreactive.What is the charge of aluminum when it forms an ion?
Aluminum typically loses three electrons to form a cation with a +3 charge.How do elements in group 5A achieve a stable electron configuration?
Elements in group 5A gain three electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration similar to the nearest noble gas.