Periodic Table: Charges quiz Flashcards

Periodic Table: Charges quiz
  • Which is not true about the electrical charges of elements?
    Noble gases do not have charges because they have a stable electron configuration and do not need to gain or lose electrons.
  • Why do elements strive to emulate noble gases?
    Elements strive to emulate noble gases to achieve a stable outer shell configuration, which is energetically favorable.
  • What charge do metals in group 1A typically form?
    Metals in group 1A typically lose one electron to form cations with a +1 charge.
  • How do nonmetals in group 7A achieve a stable electron configuration?
    Nonmetals in group 7A gain one electron to achieve a stable electron configuration similar to the nearest noble gas.
  • What is the typical charge of transition metals?
    Transition metals can have multiple positive charges due to their electron arrangements, making them Type 2 metals.
  • Which transition metals have only one stable charge?
    Scandium, silver, cadmium, and zinc have only one stable charge and are not considered Type 2 metals.
  • What is the charge of elements in group 6A when they form ions?
    Elements in group 6A typically gain two electrons to form anions with a -2 charge.
  • Why are noble gases considered perfect in terms of electron configuration?
    Noble gases have the optimal number of outer shell electrons, making them stable and unreactive.
  • What is the charge of aluminum when it forms an ion?
    Aluminum typically loses three electrons to form a cation with a +3 charge.
  • How do elements in group 5A achieve a stable electron configuration?
    Elements in group 5A gain three electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration similar to the nearest noble gas.