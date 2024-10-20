Periodic Table: Group Names definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Periods Horizontal rows in the periodic table, currently totaling seven, which may expand with new element discoveries.

Groups Vertical columns in the periodic table, also known as families or series, totaling 18.

Alkali metals Elements in Group 1, known for their high reactivity and presence in the first column.

Alkaline earth metals Elements in Group 2, characterized by their reactivity and presence in the second column.

Pnictogens Elements in Group 15, known for their varied chemical properties and presence in the nitrogen family.

Chalcogens Elements in Group 16, including oxygen, known for forming compounds with metals.

Halogens Elements in Group 17, highly reactive nonmetals, often forming salts with metals.

Noble gases Elements in Group 18, known for their low reactivity and stable electron configurations.

Lanthanides A series of elements from lanthanum, known for their rare earth properties.

Actinides A series of elements from actinium, often radioactive and synthetic.

Electron arrangements The distribution of electrons in an atom, influencing chemical properties and group similarities.

Inert gases Another term for noble gases, initially believed to be completely nonreactive.

Chemical properties Characteristics of elements that determine their behavior in chemical reactions.

Dynamic Describes the periodic table's potential to change with new element discoveries.