Periodic Table: Group Names definitions Flashcards

  • Periods
    Horizontal rows in the periodic table, currently totaling seven, which may expand with new element discoveries.
  • Groups
    Vertical columns in the periodic table, also known as families or series, totaling 18.
  • Alkali metals
    Elements in Group 1, known for their high reactivity and presence in the first column.
  • Alkaline earth metals
    Elements in Group 2, characterized by their reactivity and presence in the second column.
  • Pnictogens
    Elements in Group 15, known for their varied chemical properties and presence in the nitrogen family.
  • Chalcogens
    Elements in Group 16, including oxygen, known for forming compounds with metals.
  • Halogens
    Elements in Group 17, highly reactive nonmetals, often forming salts with metals.
  • Noble gases
    Elements in Group 18, known for their low reactivity and stable electron configurations.
  • Lanthanides
    A series of elements from lanthanum, known for their rare earth properties.
  • Actinides
    A series of elements from actinium, often radioactive and synthetic.
  • Electron arrangements
    The distribution of electrons in an atom, influencing chemical properties and group similarities.
  • Inert gases
    Another term for noble gases, initially believed to be completely nonreactive.
  • Chemical properties
    Characteristics of elements that determine their behavior in chemical reactions.
  • Dynamic
    Describes the periodic table's potential to change with new element discoveries.
  • Series
    Another term for groups or families in the periodic table, indicating vertical columns.