Periodic Table: Group Names quiz Flashcards

What do elements in the same group have in common?
Elements in the same group have similar chemical properties due to their electron arrangements.
Which of the following statements about groups is not true? A) Groups are vertical columns. B) Elements in the same group have similar properties. C) Groups are horizontal rows. D) Groups can be called families or series.
C) Groups are horizontal rows.
Which correctly describes elements in the same group?
Elements in the same group share similar chemical properties because of their electron arrangements.
How many groups are there in the periodic table?
There are 18 groups in the periodic table.
What are the special names given to Group 1 and Group 2?
Group 1 is called alkali metals, and Group 2 is called alkaline earth metals.
What is the significance of the lanthanides and actinides in the periodic table?
Lanthanides and actinides are two additional rows placed separately at the bottom of the periodic table.
Why might the number of periods in the periodic table increase in the future?
The number of periods might increase as new elements are discovered and added to the table.
What are noble gases also known as?
Noble gases are also known as inert gases.
What is the relationship between periods and rows in the periodic table?
Periods are the horizontal rows in the periodic table.
What is the difference between periods and groups in the periodic table?
Periods are horizontal rows, while groups are vertical columns in the periodic table.