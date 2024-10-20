Periodic Table: Phases definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Periodic Table: Phases definitions
  • Periodic Table
    A tabular arrangement of chemical elements, organized by atomic number, electron configuration, and recurring properties.
  • States of Matter
    The distinct forms that different phases of matter take on, namely solids, liquids, and gases.
  • Solids
    A state of matter characterized by molecules that are closely packed and immobile, maintaining a fixed shape and volume.
  • Liquids
    A state of matter where molecules are close but can move freely, conforming to the shape but not the volume of their container.
  • Gases
    A state of matter with widely spaced molecules that assume both the shape and volume of their container.
  • Standard Temperature
    A reference temperature of 25 degrees Celsius used to describe the state of elements.
  • Standard Pressure
    A reference pressure of 1 atmosphere used to describe the state of elements.
  • Noble Gases
    Elements in group 8A of the periodic table, known for being gases at standard conditions.
  • Mercury
    A chemical element that is liquid at standard room temperature and pressure.
  • Bromine
    A chemical element that is liquid at standard room temperature and pressure.
  • Synthetic Elements
    Elements created in laboratories, often with high atomic numbers and unpredictable states at standard conditions.
  • Molecular Arrangement
    The organization of molecules in a substance, influencing its state of matter.
  • Atomic Number
    The number of protons in the nucleus of an atom, determining the element's position in the periodic table.
  • Electron Configuration
    The distribution of electrons of an atom or molecule in atomic or molecular orbitals.
  • Unstable Elements
    Elements with high atomic numbers that have unpredictable states due to their instability.