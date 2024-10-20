Periodic Table: Phases definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Periodic Table A tabular arrangement of chemical elements, organized by atomic number, electron configuration, and recurring properties.

States of Matter The distinct forms that different phases of matter take on, namely solids, liquids, and gases.

Solids A state of matter characterized by molecules that are closely packed and immobile, maintaining a fixed shape and volume.

Liquids A state of matter where molecules are close but can move freely, conforming to the shape but not the volume of their container.

Gases A state of matter with widely spaced molecules that assume both the shape and volume of their container.

Standard Temperature A reference temperature of 25 degrees Celsius used to describe the state of elements.

Standard Pressure A reference pressure of 1 atmosphere used to describe the state of elements.

Noble Gases Elements in group 8A of the periodic table, known for being gases at standard conditions.

Mercury A chemical element that is liquid at standard room temperature and pressure.

Bromine A chemical element that is liquid at standard room temperature and pressure.

Synthetic Elements Elements created in laboratories, often with high atomic numbers and unpredictable states at standard conditions.

Molecular Arrangement The organization of molecules in a substance, influencing its state of matter.

Atomic Number The number of protons in the nucleus of an atom, determining the element's position in the periodic table.

Electron Configuration The distribution of electrons of an atom or molecule in atomic or molecular orbitals.