Periodic Table: Phases quiz #1 Flashcards

What do the rows (periods) of the periodic table indicate? The rows of the periodic table indicate the number of energy levels (electron shells) in the electron cloud of the elements.

In what states of matter do halogens exist at room temperature? Halogens exist as solids, liquids, and gases at room temperature, depending on the specific element.

Which elements are liquid at room temperature? Mercury and bromine are the only elements that are liquid at room temperature.