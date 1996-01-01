Periodic Table: Phases quiz #1 Flashcards
Periodic Table: Phases quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/23
Which of the following elements are usually liquid at room temperature (25°C and 1 atm)?
Mercury and bromine are usually liquid at room temperature.What do the rows (periods) of the periodic table indicate?
The rows of the periodic table indicate the number of energy levels (electron shells) in the electron cloud of the elements.In what states of matter do halogens exist at room temperature?
Halogens exist as solids, liquids, and gases at room temperature, depending on the specific element.Which of the following substances is a liquid at room temperature: mercury, sodium, oxygen, or carbon?
Mercury is a liquid at room temperature.Which part of the periodic table indicates the number of energy levels in the electron cloud?
The period (row) number on the periodic table indicates the number of energy levels in the electron cloud.Which elements are liquid at room temperature?
Mercury and bromine are the only elements that are liquid at room temperature.What is the physical state of each halogen at room temperature?
At room temperature, fluorine and chlorine are gases, bromine is a liquid, and iodine and astatine are solids.What happens to the number of electron shells as the period number increases?
As the period number increases, the number of electron shells increases.What phase is present at room temperature and normal atmospheric pressure for most elements?
Most elements are solid at room temperature and normal atmospheric pressure.Which element is a liquid at room temperature?
Mercury is a liquid at room temperature.What does it mean for a substance to be labeled (s) in a chemical equation?
A substance labeled (s) in a chemical equation is in the solid state.Which chemical symbol is used to designate that a chemical is in the gas state?
The symbol (g) is used to designate that a chemical is in the gas state.Which element has the lowest freezing point of all substances?
Helium has the lowest freezing point of all elements.What group of elements contains the only liquid nonmetal?
The halogen group contains the only liquid nonmetal, which is bromine.What two states of matter do nonmetals exist in at room temperature?
Nonmetals exist as solids and gases at room temperature; bromine is the only nonmetal that is a liquid.Which of the following elements is a liquid at room temperature: bromine, iron, neon, or phosphorus?
Bromine is a liquid at room temperature.In which phase(s) are the molecules held rigidly together?
Molecules are held rigidly together in the solid phase.What is the phase of water when its temperature is 150°C?
At 150°C, water is in the gas phase (steam).Where can you identify the different phases of water on the periodic table?
The periodic table does not directly show the phases of water; phases depend on temperature and pressure, not element location.Where do the gaseous elements tend to be located on the periodic table?
Gaseous elements tend to be located on the right side of the periodic table, especially among the noble gases and some nonmetals.Where do the radioactive elements tend to be located on the periodic table?
Radioactive elements are mostly found in the bottom rows of the periodic table, especially among the actinides and elements with high atomic numbers.At 100°C and 1 atm, water is in which phase?
At 100°C and 1 atm, water is in the gas phase.Determine the phase or phases present in a system consisting of H2O at room temperature.
At room temperature, H2O is in the liquid phase.