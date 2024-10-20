Skip to main content
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius definitions Flashcards

Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius definitions
  • Atomic Radius
    The distance from an atom's nucleus to its outermost electron shell.
  • Nucleus
    The central part of an atom containing protons and neutrons.
  • Protons
    Positively charged particles found in an atom's nucleus.
  • Neutrons
    Neutral particles found in an atom's nucleus.
  • Valence Shell
    The outermost electron shell of an atom.
  • Electron Shells
    Layers around an atom's nucleus where electrons are found.
  • Periodic Table
    A tabular arrangement of elements ordered by atomic number.
  • Transition Metals
    Elements in the d-block of the periodic table, often with variable oxidation states.
  • Inner Transition Metals
    Elements in the f-block, including lanthanides and actinides.
  • Picometers
    A unit of length equal to one trillionth of a meter, used to measure atomic radii.
  • Periodic Trend
    A pattern observed in the periodic table, such as changes in atomic radius.
  • Electron Attraction
    The force drawing electrons towards the nucleus, affecting atomic size.
  • Group
    A column in the periodic table, where elements have similar properties.
  • Period
    A row in the periodic table, where elements have increasing atomic numbers.
  • Synthesized Elements
    Elements created in laboratories, often unstable with undefined properties.