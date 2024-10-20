Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Atomic Radius The distance from an atom's nucleus to its outermost electron shell.

Nucleus The central part of an atom containing protons and neutrons.

Protons Positively charged particles found in an atom's nucleus.

Neutrons Neutral particles found in an atom's nucleus.

Valence Shell The outermost electron shell of an atom.

Electron Shells Layers around an atom's nucleus where electrons are found.

Periodic Table A tabular arrangement of elements ordered by atomic number.

Transition Metals Elements in the d-block of the periodic table, often with variable oxidation states.

Inner Transition Metals Elements in the f-block, including lanthanides and actinides.

Picometers A unit of length equal to one trillionth of a meter, used to measure atomic radii.

Periodic Trend A pattern observed in the periodic table, such as changes in atomic radius.

Electron Attraction The force drawing electrons towards the nucleus, affecting atomic size.

Group A column in the periodic table, where elements have similar properties.

Period A row in the periodic table, where elements have increasing atomic numbers.