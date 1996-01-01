Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which element has the smallest atomic radius? Helium has the smallest atomic radius among all elements.

Which element has a larger atomic radius than sulfur: chlorine, cadmium, fluorine, or oxygen? Cadmium has a larger atomic radius than sulfur.

Which is an observed trend in atomic radii? Atomic radius increases down a group and decreases across a period from left to right.

Which factor would be most likely to shrink the size of an atom’s electron cloud? Increasing the attraction between the nucleus and electrons, such as by increasing nuclear charge, shrinks the electron cloud.

Which element has a larger atomic radius than sulfur? Elements below sulfur in the same group, such as selenium, have a larger atomic radius.

Which of the following transition metals would be predicted to have the smallest atomic radius? Transition metals further to the right in a period, such as nickel, generally have smaller atomic radii.