Periodic Trend: Electronegativity definitions Flashcards

Electronegativity A measure of an element's ability to attract electrons, increasing across a period and up a group on the periodic table.

Electron Affinity The energy released when an electron is added to a gaseous atom, distinct from electronegativity.

Linus Pauling An American chemist who introduced the concept of electronegativity in 1932.

Periodic Table A tabular arrangement of elements where electronegativity trends can be observed.

Transition Metals Elements with d and f orbital variations, causing exceptions in electronegativity trends.

Noble Gases Elements typically lacking electronegativity values due to their unreactive nature.

Fluorine The most electronegative element on the periodic table, located in the top right corner.

Francium The least electronegative element on the periodic table, found at the bottom left.

d Orbitals Electron orbitals in transition metals affecting their electronegativity values.