Periodic Trend: Electronegativity definitions Flashcards

Periodic Trend: Electronegativity definitions
Periodic Trend: Electronegativity definitions
- ElectronegativityA measure of an element's ability to attract electrons, increasing across a period and up a group on the periodic table.
- Electron AffinityThe energy released when an electron is added to a gaseous atom, distinct from electronegativity.
- Linus PaulingAn American chemist who introduced the concept of electronegativity in 1932.
- Periodic TableA tabular arrangement of elements where electronegativity trends can be observed.
- Transition MetalsElements with d and f orbital variations, causing exceptions in electronegativity trends.
- Noble GasesElements typically lacking electronegativity values due to their unreactive nature.
- FluorineThe most electronegative element on the periodic table, located in the top right corner.
- FranciumThe least electronegative element on the periodic table, found at the bottom left.
- d OrbitalsElectron orbitals in transition metals affecting their electronegativity values.
- f OrbitalsElectron orbitals contributing to variations in electronegativity among transition metals.