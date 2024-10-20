Skip to main content
Periodic Trend: Electronegativity definitions Flashcards

  • Electronegativity
    A measure of an element's ability to attract electrons, increasing across a period and up a group on the periodic table.
  • Electron Affinity
    The energy released when an electron is added to a gaseous atom, distinct from electronegativity.
  • Linus Pauling
    An American chemist who introduced the concept of electronegativity in 1932.
  • Periodic Table
    A tabular arrangement of elements where electronegativity trends can be observed.
  • Transition Metals
    Elements with d and f orbital variations, causing exceptions in electronegativity trends.
  • Noble Gases
    Elements typically lacking electronegativity values due to their unreactive nature.
  • Fluorine
    The most electronegative element on the periodic table, located in the top right corner.
  • Francium
    The least electronegative element on the periodic table, found at the bottom left.
  • d Orbitals
    Electron orbitals in transition metals affecting their electronegativity values.
  • f Orbitals
    Electron orbitals contributing to variations in electronegativity among transition metals.