Periodic Trend: Successive Ionization Energies definitions Flashcards

Ionization Energy Energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom, forming a positively charged ion.

Successive Ionization Energies Energy needed to remove additional electrons one at a time from an atom, increasing with each electron removed.

Valence Electrons Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, typically involved in forming bonds.

Inner Core Electrons Electrons located in inner shells of an atom, requiring significantly more energy to remove.

Noble Gas Configuration Stable electron arrangement resembling that of noble gases, often achieved by losing or gaining electrons.

Lithium Element in Group 1A, experiences a large ionization energy increase after losing its first electron.

Beryllium Element in Group 2A, shows a significant ionization energy increase after losing two electrons.

Nitrogen Element that becomes more positively charged with each electron removed, requiring more energy.

Oxygen Element that would experience a large ionization energy increase after losing six electrons.

Isoelectronic Having the same number of electrons or the same electronic structure as another atom or ion.

Electron Removal Process of taking away electrons from an atom, increasing its positive charge and ionization energy.