Periodic Trend: Successive Ionization Energies definitions Flashcards

Periodic Trend: Successive Ionization Energies definitions

Periodic Trend: Successive Ionization Energies definitions
  • Ionization Energy
    Energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom, forming a positively charged ion.
  • Successive Ionization Energies
    Energy needed to remove additional electrons one at a time from an atom, increasing with each electron removed.
  • Valence Electrons
    Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, typically involved in forming bonds.
  • Inner Core Electrons
    Electrons located in inner shells of an atom, requiring significantly more energy to remove.
  • Noble Gas Configuration
    Stable electron arrangement resembling that of noble gases, often achieved by losing or gaining electrons.
  • Lithium
    Element in Group 1A, experiences a large ionization energy increase after losing its first electron.
  • Beryllium
    Element in Group 2A, shows a significant ionization energy increase after losing two electrons.
  • Nitrogen
    Element that becomes more positively charged with each electron removed, requiring more energy.
  • Oxygen
    Element that would experience a large ionization energy increase after losing six electrons.
  • Isoelectronic
    Having the same number of electrons or the same electronic structure as another atom or ion.
  • Electron Removal
    Process of taking away electrons from an atom, increasing its positive charge and ionization energy.
  • Energy Jump
    Significant increase in ionization energy when removing inner core electrons after valence electrons.