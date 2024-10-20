Periodic Trend: Successive Ionization Energies definitions Flashcards
Periodic Trend: Successive Ionization Energies definitions
- Ionization EnergyEnergy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom, forming a positively charged ion.
- Successive Ionization EnergiesEnergy needed to remove additional electrons one at a time from an atom, increasing with each electron removed.
- Valence ElectronsElectrons in the outermost shell of an atom, typically involved in forming bonds.
- Inner Core ElectronsElectrons located in inner shells of an atom, requiring significantly more energy to remove.
- Noble Gas ConfigurationStable electron arrangement resembling that of noble gases, often achieved by losing or gaining electrons.
- LithiumElement in Group 1A, experiences a large ionization energy increase after losing its first electron.
- BerylliumElement in Group 2A, shows a significant ionization energy increase after losing two electrons.
- NitrogenElement that becomes more positively charged with each electron removed, requiring more energy.
- OxygenElement that would experience a large ionization energy increase after losing six electrons.
- IsoelectronicHaving the same number of electrons or the same electronic structure as another atom or ion.
- Electron RemovalProcess of taking away electrons from an atom, increasing its positive charge and ionization energy.
- Energy JumpSignificant increase in ionization energy when removing inner core electrons after valence electrons.