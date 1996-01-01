Periodic Trend: Successive Ionization Energies quiz #1 Flashcards

Which ion is formed when the second ionization energy is used to remove an electron from a gaseous atom?
The ion formed is a 2+ ion, created by removing a second electron from a 1+ ion of the atom.
What is the difference between first ionization energy and second ionization energy?
First ionization energy is the energy required to remove the first electron from a neutral atom, while second ionization energy is the energy needed to remove a second electron from the resulting 1+ ion.
Why do successive ionization energies increase for an atom?
Successive ionization energies increase because each electron removed makes the ion more positively charged, causing stronger attraction between the nucleus and remaining electrons, thus requiring more energy to remove each subsequent electron.
Which element has the highest second ionization energy?
Lithium has the highest second ionization energy because after losing its single valence electron, removing a core electron requires a very large amount of energy.
Which of the following atoms would be expected to have the smallest second ionization energy: Na, Mg, Al, or K?
Magnesium (Mg) would be expected to have the smallest second ionization energy because it has two valence electrons, and removing the second still involves a valence electron.
Which of the following elements has the largest second ionization energy: Na, Mg, Al, or Li?
Lithium (Li) has the largest second ionization energy because its second electron is a core electron, requiring much more energy to remove.
Which equation correctly represents the third ionization of aluminum?
Al2+ (g) → Al3+ (g) + e−
Which element has the lowest second ionization energy?
Alkaline earth metals like magnesium (Mg) have the lowest second ionization energy because both electrons removed are valence electrons.
Which of the following elements has the highest second ionization energy (IE2): Na, Mg, Al, or Li?
Lithium (Li) has the highest second ionization energy (IE2).
Which element will form an ion with the greatest positive charge through successive ionizations?
Aluminum (Al) can form a 3+ ion by losing three electrons, which is the greatest positive charge among the listed elements.
Which of the following is true concerning successive ionizations of an atom and its ions?
Each successive ionization requires more energy than the previous one due to increased positive charge and stronger attraction to remaining electrons.
Which of the following statements describes the trend in successive ionization energies?
Successive ionization energies increase, with a large jump occurring after all valence electrons have been removed and core electrons begin to be ionized.
Which equation correctly represents the third ionization energy (IE3) of lithium?
Li2+ (g) → Li3+ (g) + e−
The third ionization energy is the energy required to remove which electron?
The third ionization energy is the energy required to remove the third electron from a 2+ ion of the atom.