Periodic Trend: Successive Ionization Energies quiz #1 Flashcards

Which ion is formed when the second ionization energy is used to remove an electron from a gaseous atom? The ion formed is a 2+ ion, created by removing a second electron from a 1+ ion of the atom.

What is the difference between first ionization energy and second ionization energy? First ionization energy is the energy required to remove the first electron from a neutral atom, while second ionization energy is the energy needed to remove a second electron from the resulting 1+ ion.

Why do successive ionization energies increase for an atom? Successive ionization energies increase because each electron removed makes the ion more positively charged, causing stronger attraction between the nucleus and remaining electrons, thus requiring more energy to remove each subsequent electron.

Which element has the highest second ionization energy? Lithium has the highest second ionization energy because after losing its single valence electron, removing a core electron requires a very large amount of energy.

Which of the following atoms would be expected to have the smallest second ionization energy: Na, Mg, Al, or K? Magnesium (Mg) would be expected to have the smallest second ionization energy because it has two valence electrons, and removing the second still involves a valence electron.

Which of the following elements has the largest second ionization energy: Na, Mg, Al, or Li? Lithium (Li) has the largest second ionization energy because its second electron is a core electron, requiring much more energy to remove.