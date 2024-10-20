Photoelectric Effect definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Photoelectric Effect Phenomenon where photons with sufficient energy eject electrons from a metal surface.

Photon A particle representing a quantum of light or other electromagnetic radiation.

Electron A subatomic particle with a negative charge, ejected during the photoelectric effect.

Metal Surface The material from which electrons are ejected when struck by photons.

Binding Energy Minimum energy required to eject an electron from a metal surface.

Threshold Frequency The minimum frequency of light needed to eject an electron from a metal.

Work Function The energy needed to remove an electron from a solid to a point in the vacuum.

Kinetic Energy Energy an object possesses due to its motion, gained by ejected electrons.

Planck's Constant A fundamental constant used to describe the sizes of quanta, denoted as h.

Frequency The number of occurrences of a repeating event per unit of time, denoted as mu.

Electron Volt A unit of energy equal to approximately 1.602 x 10^-19 joules.

Joule A derived unit of energy in the International System of Units.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, used in kinetic energy calculations.

Velocity The speed of something in a given direction, used in kinetic energy calculations.