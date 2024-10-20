Physical & Chemical Changes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Physical Change An alteration in the physical state of a substance without changing its chemical composition.

Chemical Change A transformation that alters the chemical composition, forming new substances with different identities.

Solute A substance that is dissolved in a liquid to form a solution.

Rusting A chemical change where metal reacts with oxygen to form a metal oxide.

Metabolism A chemical process in living organisms that converts food into energy and new materials.

Phase Change A reversible transition between different states of matter, such as solid, liquid, and gas.

Condensation The process where gas transforms into a liquid, often observed as water vapor on surfaces.

Deposition A phase change where a gas turns directly into a solid without passing through the liquid state.

Fusion Another term for melting, where a solid becomes a liquid.

Vaporization The process of a liquid changing into a gas, also known as evaporation.

Sublimation A phase change where a solid turns directly into a gas without becoming a liquid.

Reversible Change A change that can be undone to restore the original substance, often involving phase changes.

Irreversible Change A permanent transformation that cannot be undone to restore the original material.

Chemical Reaction A process where substances undergo chemical changes to form new chemical bonds.