Physical & Chemical Changes definitions Flashcards

Physical & Chemical Changes definitions
  • Physical Change
    An alteration in the physical state of a substance without changing its chemical composition.
  • Chemical Change
    A transformation that alters the chemical composition, forming new substances with different identities.
  • Solute
    A substance that is dissolved in a liquid to form a solution.
  • Rusting
    A chemical change where metal reacts with oxygen to form a metal oxide.
  • Metabolism
    A chemical process in living organisms that converts food into energy and new materials.
  • Phase Change
    A reversible transition between different states of matter, such as solid, liquid, and gas.
  • Condensation
    The process where gas transforms into a liquid, often observed as water vapor on surfaces.
  • Deposition
    A phase change where a gas turns directly into a solid without passing through the liquid state.
  • Fusion
    Another term for melting, where a solid becomes a liquid.
  • Vaporization
    The process of a liquid changing into a gas, also known as evaporation.
  • Sublimation
    A phase change where a solid turns directly into a gas without becoming a liquid.
  • Reversible Change
    A change that can be undone to restore the original substance, often involving phase changes.
  • Irreversible Change
    A permanent transformation that cannot be undone to restore the original material.
  • Chemical Reaction
    A process where substances undergo chemical changes to form new chemical bonds.
  • Color Change
    An indicator of a chemical change, where a substance changes color due to a reaction.