Physical & Chemical Changes quiz Flashcards

Which of the following is an example of qualitative data? A) The temperature is 25°C. B) The solution is blue. C) The mass is 50 grams. D) The volume is 100 mL.
B) The solution is blue.
When does transformation occur in a chemical reaction?
Transformation occurs when new chemical bonds are formed, resulting in new substances with different identities.
What happens when you stir a spoonful of sugar into hot water?
The sugar dissolves in the hot water, which is a physical change as the composition of sugar remains unchanged.
Which of these is an example of qualitative data? A) The liquid is clear. B) The density is 1.2 g/mL. C) The length is 10 cm. D) The pressure is 2 atm.
A) The liquid is clear.
Which of the following is a qualitative observation? A) The pH is 7. B) The substance is red. C) The weight is 200 grams. D) The temperature is 100°C.
B) The substance is red.
Which term is used to refer to an observable trait?
The term 'phenotype' is used to refer to an observable trait.
Which of the following is an observation and not an inference? A) The liquid is boiling. B) The liquid is hot because it is boiling. C) The substance is solid because it is cold. D) The object is heavy because it is large.
A) The liquid is boiling.
Which of the following is an example of a qualitative observation? A) The mass is 5 kg. B) The solution is acidic. C) The volume is 10 L. D) The temperature is 37°C.
B) The solution is acidic.
What happens when salt is placed in water?
Salt dissolves in water, which is a physical change as the chemical composition of salt remains unchanged.
Which of these scenarios is most likely a chemical reaction? A) Ice melting. B) Sugar dissolving in water. C) Iron rusting. D) Water boiling.
C) Iron rusting.
Which is an example of objective information? A) The sky is beautiful. B) The temperature is 20°C. C) The music is loud. D) The cake is delicious.
B) The temperature is 20°C.
Which of the following statements about the changes food goes through is correct? A) Cooking food is a physical change. B) Digestion of food is a chemical change. C) Freezing food is a chemical change. D) Cutting food is a chemical change.
B) Digestion of food is a chemical change.
Which of these recorded observations is qualitative? A) The mass is 10 grams. B) The liquid is transparent. C) The length is 5 meters. D) The temperature is 25°C.
B) The liquid is transparent.
Which one of the following represents a change in technology? A) A new smartphone model. B) A tree growing. C) Water freezing. D) A rock eroding.
A) A new smartphone model.
What is the difference between evaporation and transpiration?
Evaporation is the process of liquid turning into vapor, while transpiration is the release of water vapor from plants.
During which of the following events would a chemical change occur? A) Water boiling. B) Ice melting. C) Wood burning. D) Salt dissolving in water.
C) Wood burning.
What happens when sugar dissolves in water?
Sugar dissolves in water, resulting in a physical change as the sugar's chemical composition remains unchanged.
Which of the following changes in the physical state of water require the input of energy? A) Freezing. B) Condensation. C) Melting. D) Deposition.
C) Melting.
Which of the following is not an example of erosion? A) Wind wearing away rocks. B) Water carrying soil downstream. C) Ice forming in cracks of rocks. D) A tree growing roots into the soil.