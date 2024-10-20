Power and Root Functions - definitions Flashcards
Back
Power and Root Functions - definitions
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- Scientific NotationA method of expressing numbers as a coefficient between 1 and 10 multiplied by a power of 10.
- CoefficientThe numerical factor in scientific notation that is raised to a power or adjusted when taking roots.
- ExponentThe power of 10 in scientific notation, adjusted by multiplying with the power or reciprocal power.
- Cube RootEquivalent to raising a number to the 1/3 power, affecting both the coefficient and exponent.
- Reciprocal PowerThe inverse of a power, used in root functions to adjust coefficients and exponents.
- Power ButtonA calculator function used to raise numbers to a specified power, often marked as y^x or x^y.
- Root ButtonA calculator function used to find roots of numbers, sometimes requiring a secondary function key.
- Decimal PointThe dot used to separate the integer part from the fractional part of a number, adjusted in scientific notation.
- CubeRaising a number to the third power, affecting both the coefficient and exponent in scientific notation.
- Square RootEquivalent to raising a number to the 1/2 power, used to adjust coefficients and exponents.