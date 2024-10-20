Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Power and Root Functions - definitions Flashcards

Back
Power and Root Functions - definitions
1/10
  • Scientific Notation
    A method of expressing numbers as a coefficient between 1 and 10 multiplied by a power of 10.
  • Coefficient
    The numerical factor in scientific notation that is raised to a power or adjusted when taking roots.
  • Exponent
    The power of 10 in scientific notation, adjusted by multiplying with the power or reciprocal power.
  • Cube Root
    Equivalent to raising a number to the 1/3 power, affecting both the coefficient and exponent.
  • Reciprocal Power
    The inverse of a power, used in root functions to adjust coefficients and exponents.
  • Power Button
    A calculator function used to raise numbers to a specified power, often marked as y^x or x^y.
  • Root Button
    A calculator function used to find roots of numbers, sometimes requiring a secondary function key.
  • Decimal Point
    The dot used to separate the integer part from the fractional part of a number, adjusted in scientific notation.
  • Cube
    Raising a number to the third power, affecting both the coefficient and exponent in scientific notation.
  • Square Root
    Equivalent to raising a number to the 1/2 power, used to adjust coefficients and exponents.