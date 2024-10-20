Power and Root Functions - definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Scientific Notation A method of expressing numbers as a coefficient between 1 and 10 multiplied by a power of 10.

Coefficient The numerical factor in scientific notation that is raised to a power or adjusted when taking roots.

Exponent The power of 10 in scientific notation, adjusted by multiplying with the power or reciprocal power.

Cube Root Equivalent to raising a number to the 1/3 power, affecting both the coefficient and exponent.

Reciprocal Power The inverse of a power, used in root functions to adjust coefficients and exponents.

Power Button A calculator function used to raise numbers to a specified power, often marked as y^x or x^y.

Root Button A calculator function used to find roots of numbers, sometimes requiring a secondary function key.

Decimal Point The dot used to separate the integer part from the fractional part of a number, adjusted in scientific notation.

Cube Raising a number to the third power, affecting both the coefficient and exponent in scientific notation.