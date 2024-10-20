Pressure Units definitions Flashcards
Pressure Units definitions
- PascalThe SI unit for pressure, named after Blaise Pascal, representing force per unit area in newtons per square meter.
- AtmosphereA non-SI unit of pressure commonly used in chemistry, equivalent to 760 mmHg or 101.325 kPa.
- Millimeters of MercuryA non-SI unit of pressure, also known as mmHg, equivalent to 1/760 of an atmosphere.
- TorrA unit of pressure equivalent to 1 mmHg, named after Evangelista Torricelli.
- KilopascalA unit of pressure equal to 1,000 pascals, often used in meteorology and engineering.
- BarA unit of pressure equal to 100,000 pascals, slightly less than an atmosphere.
- PsiA unit of pressure, pounds per square inch, commonly used in the United States.
- ForceA vector quantity in newtons that causes an object to undergo a change in speed, direction, or shape.
- AreaThe measure of the extent of a surface, expressed in square meters in the SI system.
- Ideal GasA theoretical gas composed of many randomly moving point particles that interact only through elastic collisions.
- Non-Ideal GasA real gas that does not follow the ideal gas law due to interactions between molecules or finite molecular volume.