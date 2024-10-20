Pressure Units definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Pascal The SI unit for pressure, named after Blaise Pascal, representing force per unit area in newtons per square meter.

Atmosphere A non-SI unit of pressure commonly used in chemistry, equivalent to 760 mmHg or 101.325 kPa.

Millimeters of Mercury A non-SI unit of pressure, also known as mmHg, equivalent to 1/760 of an atmosphere.

Torr A unit of pressure equivalent to 1 mmHg, named after Evangelista Torricelli.

Kilopascal A unit of pressure equal to 1,000 pascals, often used in meteorology and engineering.

Bar A unit of pressure equal to 100,000 pascals, slightly less than an atmosphere.

Psi A unit of pressure, pounds per square inch, commonly used in the United States.

Force A vector quantity in newtons that causes an object to undergo a change in speed, direction, or shape.

Area The measure of the extent of a surface, expressed in square meters in the SI system.

Ideal Gas A theoretical gas composed of many randomly moving point particles that interact only through elastic collisions.