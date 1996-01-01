Pressure Units quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 38 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following values corresponds to a pressure of 1.23 atm? 1.23 atm is equivalent to 935 mmHg (1.23 × 760 mmHg), 935 torr, or 124.6 kPa (1.23 × 101.325 kPa).

Which unit is commonly used for measuring pressure: m3, bar, N/m3, or Celsius? Bar is commonly used for measuring pressure; m3 is volume, N/m3 is not a standard pressure unit, and Celsius is temperature.

Which measurement describes the pressure of a gas? Pressure of a gas is described by units such as atm, mmHg, torr, Pa, kPa, bar, or psi.

What is the pressure in atm at 450 mm Hg? 450 mm Hg is equivalent to 0.592 atm (450 ÷ 760).

What depth of mercury creates a pressure of 1.00 atm? A depth of 760 mm of mercury creates a pressure of 1.00 atm.

What is the typical pressure inside a compressed gas cylinder? Typical pressure inside a compressed gas cylinder is much higher than atmospheric pressure, often measured in psi or bar, commonly around 2000–3000 psi (about 136–204 atm).