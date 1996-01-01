Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 33 ) Hide definitions

Which characteristic is determined by the angular momentum quantum number (l)? The angular momentum quantum number (l) determines the shape of an atom's orbital.

Which of the following gives the correct possible values of l for n = 4? The possible values of l for n = 4 are 0, 1, 2, and 3.

How many orbitals are allowed in the subshell when l = 2? When l = 2 (d subshell), there are 5 orbitals allowed.

In a ground state atom of krypton (Kr), how many electrons total will have the quantum number l = 2? In a ground state Kr atom, 10 electrons have l = 2 (from the 3d and 4d subshells, but only 3d is filled, so 10 electrons in 3d).

In a ground state atom of argon (Ar), how many electrons total will have the quantum number l = 0? In a ground state Ar atom, 6 electrons have l = 0 (from the 1s, 2s, and 3s subshells: 2 each).

How many different values of l are possible for an electron with principal quantum number n = 5? For n = 5, there are 5 possible values of l: 0, 1, 2, 3, and 4.