Quantum Numbers: Nodes definitions Flashcards

Quantum Numbers: Nodes definitions
Quantum Numbers: Nodes definitions
- Quantum MechanicsA branch of physics focused on the behavior of electrons and other particles at atomic and subatomic levels.
- ElectronA subatomic particle with a negative charge, found in electron shells around an atom's nucleus.
- NodeA region in an atom where the probability of finding an electron is zero, indicating no electron density.
- Electron ShellA region around an atom's nucleus where electrons are most likely to be found.
- Principal Quantum NumberA number denoted by n, indicating the main energy level occupied by an electron.
- Radial NodeA spherical region separating different electron shells, calculated by n - l + 1.
- Angular NodeA flat plane or cone that divides orbitals, with a quantity equal to the angular momentum quantum number l.
- Angular Momentum Quantum NumberA quantum number denoted by l, determining the shape of an electron's orbital.
- Electron DensityThe probability of finding an electron in a specific region around an atom's nucleus.
- OrbitalA region in an atom where there is a high probability of finding electrons.