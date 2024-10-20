Quantum Numbers: Nodes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Quantum Mechanics A branch of physics focused on the behavior of electrons and other particles at atomic and subatomic levels.

Electron A subatomic particle with a negative charge, found in electron shells around an atom's nucleus.

Node A region in an atom where the probability of finding an electron is zero, indicating no electron density.

Electron Shell A region around an atom's nucleus where electrons are most likely to be found.

Principal Quantum Number A number denoted by n, indicating the main energy level occupied by an electron.

Radial Node A spherical region separating different electron shells, calculated by n - l + 1.

Angular Node A flat plane or cone that divides orbitals, with a quantity equal to the angular momentum quantum number l.

Angular Momentum Quantum Number A quantum number denoted by l, determining the shape of an electron's orbital.

Electron Density The probability of finding an electron in a specific region around an atom's nucleus.