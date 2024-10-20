Skip to main content
Quantum Numbers: Number of Electrons definitions Flashcards

Quantum Numbers: Number of Electrons definitions
  • Electron Shell
    A region around an atom's nucleus where electrons are likely to be found, with a capacity determined by 2n².
  • Quantum Number
    A value used to describe the energy levels and orbitals of electrons in an atom.
  • Principal Quantum Number
    Denoted as 'n', it indicates the main energy level occupied by an electron.
  • Orbital
    A region within an electron shell where there is a high probability of finding an electron.
  • Sublevel
    A division of electron shells based on the quantum number 'l', indicating the shape of orbitals.
  • Maximum Electrons
    The highest number of electrons that can occupy a shell or orbital, calculated using 2n² for shells.
  • l Value
    The azimuthal quantum number indicating the shape and type of an orbital.
  • m sub l
    The magnetic quantum number representing the orientation of an orbital in space.
  • Electron Configuration
    The distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals, determined by quantum numbers.
  • n minus 1
    A calculation used to determine all possible 'l' values for a given principal quantum number.