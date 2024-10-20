Quantum Numbers: Number of Electrons definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Electron Shell A region around an atom's nucleus where electrons are likely to be found, with a capacity determined by 2n².

Quantum Number A value used to describe the energy levels and orbitals of electrons in an atom.

Principal Quantum Number Denoted as 'n', it indicates the main energy level occupied by an electron.

Orbital A region within an electron shell where there is a high probability of finding an electron.

Sublevel A division of electron shells based on the quantum number 'l', indicating the shape of orbitals.

Maximum Electrons The highest number of electrons that can occupy a shell or orbital, calculated using 2n² for shells.

l Value The azimuthal quantum number indicating the shape and type of an orbital.

m sub l The magnetic quantum number representing the orientation of an orbital in space.

Electron Configuration The distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals, determined by quantum numbers.